JP Morgan Predicts The End Of Covid, A Strong Economy, And $125 Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.62 +0.57 +0.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.05 +0.61 +0.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 3.819 +0.111 +2.99%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.269 +0.044 +1.99%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.157 +0.057 +2.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.85 +2.56 +3.75%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.157 +0.057 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.19 +3.17 +4.53%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.31 +3.24 +4.56%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 71.70 +4.01 +5.92%
Graph down Basra Light 9 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.07 +3.86 +5.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.05 +3.73 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.21 +3.00 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.50 +2.56 +4.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.05 +2.56 +3.74%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.45 +2.56 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.80 +2.56 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 64.05 +2.56 +4.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.05 +2.56 +4.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.05 +2.56 +4.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.30 +2.56 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.25 +2.56 +4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 74.28 +3.50 +4.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.00 +2.56 +4.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.79 +2.56 +3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 7 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Supply Bottlenecks Continue To Impact U.S. Car Sales

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ used a combination of…

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?

Can Biomass Burning Really Replace Fossil Fuels?

In a world that is…

China Merges Mining Assets To Create Rare Earth Mining Giant

China Merges Mining Assets To Create Rare Earth Mining Giant

While Beijing keeps a rare-earth…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

JP Morgan Predicts The End Of Covid, A Strong Economy, And $125 Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
  • JP Morgan believes that things are looking up for the global economy next year and consumption will remain strong for years to come
  • The bank highlights inflation, the Chinese economy, and the transition from a pandemic to an endemic disease as the three economic factors to watch moving forward
  • This prediction for a vibrant economy supports the banks earlier claim that oil prices could hit $125 per barrel next year
Join Our Community

Next year could lay the foundation for "a far more vibrant economic environment" and COVID transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic disease, JP Morgan said in its Outlook 2022, titled 'Preparing for a vibrant cycle.'

According to the investment bank, household net worth is at all-time highs in many developed countries, and excess savings are elevated. Consumption will likely be strong for years amid strong labor market conditions and the capacity to take on more debt, JP Morgan's strategists said in the report for 2022.

"Although we see clear potential for a more vibrant economic cycle, the environment is also fraught with cross-currents. We are confident the economic expansion will continue through 2022, but its strength will likely be determined by the monetary response to inflation, the relative success of Chinese policymakers in rebalancing their economy, and the pace of the transition from a pandemic to an endemic disease," the bank noted.

A vibrant economy means robust demand for oil, and JP Morgan even said last week that crude oil prices could soar to $125 per barrel in 2022 and $150 in 2023 due to OPEC's limited capacity to boost production.

The Omicron variant that has spooked markets over the past two weeks could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, JP Morgan strategists Marko Kolanovic and Bram Kaplan wrote in a note last week, as carried by Bloomberg.

If the new variant turns out to be less deadly, it would fit the historical patterns of virus evolution. This would be bullish for risk markets as it could suggest the end of the pandemic is in sight, the strategists said.

Bill Gates also expressed optimism that the end of the pandemic could be in sight at some point next year.

"I am hopeful, though, that the end is finally in sight. It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close some time in 2022," Gates wrote in his 'Year in Review' blog post on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Tech Breakthrough That Could Transform The Lithium Industry
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge

OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge
Why Helium Could Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2022

Why Helium Could Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com