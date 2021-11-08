Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.83 +0.56 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.40 +0.66 +0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.551 +0.035 +0.63%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.475 +0.019 +0.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.324 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Graph down Marine 4 days 79.37 -2.67 -3.25%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.51 -2.73 -3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.35 +1.02 +1.34%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 82.20 +1.07 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.66 +0.94 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 61.17 +2.46 +4.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.27 +2.46 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.67 +2.46 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.12 +2.46 +3.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 72.42 +2.46 +3.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.75 +2.50 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.50 +2.50 +3.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.93 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.22 +2.46 +3.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.17 +2.46 +3.21%
Occidental Petroleum Stops Hedging Oil In 2022

Europe Considers Tapping “Cushion Gas” As Market Continues To Tighten

Europe Considers Tapping “Cushion Gas” As Market Continues To Tighten

A cold winter in Europe…

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

Global oil demand has already…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Twitter Tells Musk "Sell 10% Of Tesla Stock"

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 08, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Tesla's chief executive took to Twitter to poll his followers about whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla stock. The poll said yes.

"Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?" Musk tweeted on Saturday.

According to the poll results, 57.9 percent were in favor of this move, with 42.1 percent against it. Ten percent of Tesla stock would be worth some $21 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Musk added that he would abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it went. However, he was chastised over the poll and related tweets, which some said would cause Tesla stock to tank on Monday.

"You do realize that Tesla stock will now tank on Monday because of this, thus ending the awesome run the stock has made the last month. Posts like this is taking money out of the pockets of the people who have believed in you and your company the most," one follower wrote.

Other small-time investors in Tesla, however, defended the move, with one of them saying that the Tesla stock is currently overextended and that this was the best time for the company to pay down its debt.

A total of more than 3.5 million Twitter users voted in the poll that led to a squabble between the chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, Peter Schiff, and a Republican Congressman.

"From a diversification and valuation perspective the sale makes a lot of sense. The fact that you'll have to pay taxes on the proceeds however is not a net benefit to society. The public would be better served by you wisely investing that money rather than government wasting it," Schiff wrote on Musk's timeline.

"Tesla got a critical, early $465M loan from the Federal government, Peter," Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein wrote back.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

