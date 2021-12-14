Gold And Energy Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.52 -0.77 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.809 +0.015 +0.40%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.213 -0.020 -0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.106 -0.011 -0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.39 +0.32 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.106 -0.011 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.99 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.28 +1.37 +1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 70.71 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 15 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.13 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.14 +0.11 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.05 -0.15 -0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.74 -0.38 -0.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.29 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.69 -0.38 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.04 -0.38 -0.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 63.04 -0.38 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.04 -0.38 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.49 -0.38 -0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 66.49 -0.38 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.29 -0.38 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.34 -1.73 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.24 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.19 +0.35 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.19 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.41 -0.69 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 4 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 21 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Delta variant in European Union

Breaking News:

Norway’s $1.4 Trillion Oil Fund Is Divesting Fast

How OPEC+ Regained Control Of Oil Markets

How OPEC+ Regained Control Of Oil Markets

There was plenty of speculation…

Has The EIA Massively Overestimated The Potential Of U.S. Shale?

Has The EIA Massively Overestimated The Potential Of U.S. Shale?

A new, skeptical report from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Related News

Gold And Energy Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting

By Ag Metal Miner - Dec 14, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

After opening the month at $1,784 per ounce, the U.S. gold bullion price surged to $1,867 per ounce by mid-month. However, the price backtracked down to $1,785 per ounce as of the start of December.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar, which historically correlates inversely with gold, picked up momentum in November. After falling to just over 93 to close October, the U.S. dollar rose as a high as 96.88 as of Thanksgiving. Since then, the dollar fell closer to 96 before trading sideways.

Inflation at nearly 40-year high

Earlier this month, the U.S. government reported the Consumer Price Index for the last 12 months increased by 6.8%. Inflation is at its highest level in nearly 40 years.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 12-month increase marked the largest jump since June 1982.

Gold prices also posted gains Friday on the heels of the latest inflation report.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the inflation report, higher energy prices continued to weigh on consumers.

The energy subindex increased by 3.5% in November, albeit lower than the 4.9% recorded in October. For the 12-month period ending in November, the energy index increased by 33.3%.

Under the energy umbrella, fuel oil increases tapered in November, increasing by 3.5% after a 12.3% rise in October. For the 12-month period, fuel oil is up 59.3%.

As those in the hunt for a new or used car over the last year know, automotive prices have skyrocketed. The new car index is up 11.1% over the last year. Meanwhile, the index for used cars and trucks surged by 31.4%. As noted in the Automotive MMI, automakers continue to struggle with supply shortages and low inventory.

Treasury yields lose ground to close November

In other relevant indicators, the U.S. 30-year treasury yield fell from 1.98% on Nov. 1 to 1.77% as of Dec. 1.

In early December, however, the 30-year yield has picked back up, reaching 1.88% on Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, the 10-year yield opened November at 1.58% before falling to 1.43% as of Dec. 1. The 10-year yield reached 1.48% on Dec. 10.

Fed tapering

As noted in previous reports, the Federal Reserve previously announced plans to continue tapering of its asset purchase program started late last year.

“In light of the substantial further progress the economy has made toward the Committee’s goals since last December, the Committee decided to begin reducing the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities,” the Fed said last month. “Beginning later this month, the Committee will increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $70 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $35 billion per month.”

This month, it will increase holdings of Treasury securities by $60 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $30 billion per month.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet Dec. 14-15.

Furthermore, in early November, the Fed announced it will maintain the federal funds rate at 0-0.25%.

Actual metals prices and trends

The Chinese gold bullion price fell 0.11% month over month to $57.51 per gram as of Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, the U.S. gold bullion price dropped 0.49% to $1,776 per ounce. U.S. silver dropped 8.14% to $21.94 per ounce.

U.S. palladium bars dropped 9.29% to $1,757 per ounce. Meanwhile, platinum bars dropped 8.35% to $933 per ounce.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

HSBC Sets A Deadline For Its Asian Clients To Quit Coal

Next Post

HSBC Sets A Deadline For Its Asian Clients To Quit Coal

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com