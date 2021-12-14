HSBC Sets A Deadline For Its Asian Clients To Quit Coal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.51 -0.78 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.50 -0.89 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.819 +0.025 +0.66%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.213 -0.020 -0.88%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.107 -0.010 -0.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.39 +0.32 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.107 -0.010 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.99 +1.15 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.28 +1.37 +1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 70.71 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 15 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.13 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.48 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.14 +0.11 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.05 -0.15 -0.27%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 54.74 -0.38 -0.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 70.29 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.69 -0.38 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 67.04 -0.38 -0.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 63.04 -0.38 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 63.04 -0.38 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.49 -0.38 -0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 66.49 -0.38 -0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 63.29 -0.38 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.34 -1.73 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.24 +0.35 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.19 +0.35 +0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.19 +0.35 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.41 -0.69 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 5 hours Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 21 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Delta variant in European Union

Breaking News:

Norway’s $1.4 Trillion Oil Fund Is Divesting Fast

Traders Bet On U.S. Oil Export Ban

Traders Bet On U.S. Oil Export Ban

Traders are betting on the…

Oil Prices Steady On Minor Crude Draw, Products Build

Oil Prices Steady On Minor Crude Draw, Products Build

Crude oil prices stabilized on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

HSBC Sets A Deadline For Its Asian Clients To Quit Coal

By Irina Slav - Dec 14, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

HSBC will stop providing services to corporate clients that have involvement in coal as it seeks to phase out all financing for the coal industry by 2040 globally and by 2030 in the EU and the OECD, the bank said in a new policy.

“Eliminating coal-fired power emissions is the most symbolic and important milestone along the road to net zero,” said the chief sustainability officer of the bank, Celine Herweijer.

“Coal-fired power stations contribute roughly a fifth of global carbon emissions output, and the science very clearly tells us they can have no part of a net zero world. No new coal is no longer good enough: our attention has to turn to urgent phase-out of existing coal-fired power.”

However urgent the phase-out of current coal-fired generation capacity, HSBC made a note of saying that a premature exit from coal will not be an option, aware that “An abrupt shift away from coal would literally turn the lights off for these people. It would endanger their most basic development needs, while disrupting industry and rendering a huge social impact from job losses in coal regions.”

Be that as it may, the bank has quite big ambitions in the coal-related emissions department. The policy includes plans to cut its financing to the thermal coal industry by a quarter by 2025 and by half by 2030, Herweijer said.

As part of this effort, the bank will require its corporate clients to submit transition plans and will check them for clarity, credibility, and pace of progress. If a client fails the test or refuses to provide such information, HSBC will suspend services that may include funding and advice.

HSBC is one of the biggest lenders in Asia, which in turn is the world’s largest consumer of coal. However, per Herweijer, this is more of an opportunity than a risk.

“Arguably the biggest contribution we can make… is to be at the heart of the energy transition in Asia,” she said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Next Post

Gold And Energy Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com