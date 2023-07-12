Ecuador's Energy Imports Exceed Exports For First Time In 50 Years

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.87 +1.04 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.27 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.71 +0.80 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.648 -0.083 -3.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 +0.050 +1.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.67 +0.58 +0.73%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 +0.050 +1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 590 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.67 +0.58 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.31 +1.84 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.06 +1.84 +2.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.82 -0.66 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.51 +1.84 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +1.75 +2.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

QatarEnergy CEO: 40% Of New LNG Coming To Market By 2029 Will Be From Qatar

Iran And Iraq Sidestep U.S. Sanctions With New Oil-For-Gas Deal

Iran And Iraq Sidestep U.S. Sanctions With New Oil-For-Gas Deal

Iran and Iraq have reached…

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Reduced oil supply from Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador's Energy Imports Exceed Exports For First Time In 50 Years

By Alex Kimani - Jul 12, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Ecuador's fuel import costs have surpassed crude and fuel oil export income for the first time in more than 50 years, energy minister Fernando Santos has revealed. Exports by the South American country of crude and fuel oil--the only refined product Ecuador exports--were $2.9bn, $100m lower than imports of high-octane naphtha for blending into gasoline, LPG, and diesel which cost $3bn during the first half of the year, thanks to oil prices falling 30% from the same period a year ago.

This marks the first time Ecuador's energy imports have exceeded exports since Ecuador started exporting oil in 1972, and highlights the vulnerability of oil-reliant economies whenever oil prices fall sharply. The World Bank has named Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Iran, Guyana, Algeria, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan as the most vulnerable oil-producing nations due to their high exposure to the oil and gas sector and relative lack of diversification. Latin American economies are, however, not much better off due to their high reliance on oil coupled with a lack of a clear roadmap in the global energy transition. Venezuela, Ecuador, and Colombia are particularly dependent on oil exports and revenues, while Bolivia and Trinidad depend heavily on natural gas. Meanwhile, the small nation of Guyana is poised to become the largest per-capita oil producer in the world, thanks to the swathe of oil discoveries made by ExxonMobil and its partners. Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico are not as fossil fuel dependent, but oil and gas still rank among the largest industries in each country in terms of fiscal revenues, exports, and investments. 

A report by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) shows that in scenarios consistent with the 1.5-degree goal, Latin American oil production needs to fall to less than 4 million barrels per day by 2035--60% below pre-pandemic levels. This would mean that up to 81% of their proven, probable, and possible oil reserves will not be used before 2035. The fiscal impact would be enormous: the region's oil exporters could lose up to around US$ 3 trillion in royalties by 2035 if strong global climate action materializes.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nord Stream Investigators Find Traces Of Explosives In Yacht

Next Post

Renault And Geely Launch Powertrain Tech Company In UK

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com