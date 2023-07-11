U.S. Crude, Product Inventories Rise Amid Oil Price Rally

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.70 +1.71 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.27 +1.58 +2.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.91 +1.51 +1.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.730 +0.061 +2.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 +0.047 +1.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 74.84 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.617 +0.047 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.47 +1.81 +2.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.71 +1.45 +1.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.36 +2.56 +3.42%
Graph down Basra Light 589 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.38 +3.30 +4.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.83 +3.09 +3.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.74 -0.87 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 75.14 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.39 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 70.54 -0.87 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.54 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 77.49 -0.87 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.84 -0.87 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 12 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 12 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.48 +1.92 +2.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.67 -0.87 -1.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour HSFO Index
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude, Product Inventories Rise Amid Oil Price Rally

Global Investment In Critical Minerals Is Soaring

Global Investment In Critical Minerals Is Soaring

Global investment in critical minerals…

China's LNG Imports Soar Despite Global Price Dip

China's LNG Imports Soar Despite Global Price Dip

Despite weak global demand and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Crude, Product Inventories Rise Amid Oil Price Rally

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 11, 2023, 3:38 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States increased this week by 3.026 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Wednesday, after falling by 4.382 million barrels in the week prior.

Analysts were expecting a much smaller build of 200,000 barrels in U.S. crude-oil inventories. The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is nearly 35 million barrels, according to API data, although the net draw in crude inventories since April is more than 12 million barrels.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that it sold another 400,000  barrels of crude in the week ending July 7 from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), for the 15th consecutive weekly drop in the stockpile to a new 40-year low of 346.8 million barrels.

The price of WTI and Brent were both trading up on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release, with the market finally strapping on the possibility that we are indeed on the cusp of a bullish cycle, with estimations for a supply deficit this half of the year.

By 4:10 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up 2.62%, at $74.90 per barrel—up $3 per barrel since last Tuesday, while Brent crude was trading up 2.29% at $79.47.

Gasoline inventories rose by 1.004 million barrels after rising by 1.615 million barrels in the week prior. Distillate inventories rose by 2.908 million barrels, on top of the 604,000 barrel build in the week prior.

Crude oil production in the United States rose to 12.4 million bpd for the week ending June 30, according to EIA data, up 200,000 bpd from the start of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by 2.150 barrels, after rising 289,000 barrels in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Sachs' Currie: Oil's Rally Is Unloved

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com