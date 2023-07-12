Searing Heatwave Expected To Strain U.S. Grids

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.54 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.96 +0.56 +0.71%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.98 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.639 -0.092 -3.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 +0.014 +0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.637 +0.014 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 589 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 12 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 12 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.48 +1.92 +2.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.67 -0.87 -1.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices To Asia

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices To Asia

Saudi Arabia has hiked some…

Will High Interest Rates Stall Britain’s EV Boom?

Will High Interest Rates Stall Britain’s EV Boom?

The UK new car market…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Searing Heatwave Expected To Strain U.S. Grids

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 12, 2023, 6:30 AM CDT

heat alert issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests the U.S. grid is in for another strain this month.

The administration said the heat will settle in for a longer period in some parts of the country and expand in others, spanning the South-Central and Southeast United States.

Temperatures in some parts of the country could reach and exceed 110 F, the NOAA also said, adding that unusually warm Gulf of Mexico waters would also increase humidity in coastal states and reduce the extent of nighttime cooling.

The forecast suggests a significant increase in electricity demand for cooling across much of the United States, which will strain grids the way the Texas grid got strained earlier this summer when high temperatures came.

According to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, daily temperature records might get broken in California, Nevada, and Arizona this weekend, and the heat will extend to Texas and further along the Gulf Coast. It will also remain there for most of the current month and maybe even extend into August.

“The heat will be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly, due to the intensity, longevity and a relatively cool start to summer which may have limited the ability for people to acclimate to more typical hot summer weather in this region,” the Weather Prediction Center warned earlier this week, as cited by Axios.

Bloomberg notes that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas had reported peak demand of 80.8 GW for June 27, which was a record high. ERCOT expects a repeat of this peak this month as well.

Earlier in the year, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation warned that summer temperatures may again strain the Texas grid leading to possible outages. Separately, the NERC said that many parts of the U.S. risked blackouts due to the fact that hydrocarbon-fueled power generation capacity was being retired faster than alternative capacity was being added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude, Product Inventories Rise Amid Oil Price Rally

Next Post

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com