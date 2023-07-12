Iran And Iraq Sidestep U.S. Sanctions With New Oil-For-Gas Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.90 +1.07 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.30 +0.90 +1.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.70 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 -0.075 -2.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.641 +0.018 +0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.641 +0.018 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 589 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 12 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 12 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.48 +1.92 +2.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.67 -0.87 -1.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 29 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 18 hours HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Moldova Pledges Accelerated Alliance With NATO

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Lead To Quick Increase In Oil Production

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Lead To Quick Increase In Oil Production

A new limited version of…

OPEC’s Future Is Increasingly Uncertain

OPEC’s Future Is Increasingly Uncertain

OPEC's future may be uncertain…

Regulators Delay Approval For UK's Largest Undeveloped Oil And Gas Field

Regulators Delay Approval For UK's Largest Undeveloped Oil And Gas Field

Regulatory approval for the UK's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran And Iraq Sidestep U.S. Sanctions With New Oil-For-Gas Deal

By Michael Kern - Jul 12, 2023, 7:00 AM CDT
  • Iran and Iraq resolved their dispute over payments for earlier gas shipments, which had resulted in Iran reducing gas supply to Iraq and causing power shortages.
  • Unable to use regular banking channels due to U.S. sanctions, Iraq and Iran have agreed to trade the gas for Iraqi crude oil, with Tehran having an outstanding $12 billion from Iraq for gas deliveries.
  • Despite U.S. pressure for Iraq to develop its own gas resources, Iraq has signed a $27 billion investment deal with French energy supermajor TotalEnergies, part of which will be used to reduce gas flaring and enhance power generation.
Join Our Community
Oil Barrels

The governments of Iran and Iraq have agreed on a gas supply deal that will see Iraq receive more gas from its neighbor for power generation.

The deal also settles a dispute over payments for earlier shipments of natural gas from Iran to Iraq, Bloomberg reported.

Because of this dispute, Iran has cut gas flows to neighboring Iraq, prompting power shortages. Now that the payments due have been settled, the shortages may be over.

Gas payment settlement cannot be done the usual way, with the payment being transferred from one bank to another because of U.S. sanctions on Iran. Iraq tried to convince the U.S. to make an exception for those particular payments, but the U.S. refused, which led to 50% lower Iranian gas volumes for Iraq starting at the beginning of this month.

After the usual way failed to work, Iraq and Iran agreed to exchange the gas for Iraqi crude oil as the only way to skirt U.S. sanctions, which only allow Iran to use payments due for food and medicine. Tehran has some $12 billion in outstanding payments due from Iraq for gas deliveries.

The United States will probably not be happy about the deal: Washington has been urging Iraq to stop relying on its neighbor for its gas supply. The alternative would be developing its own gas resources, of which there are plenty, but this has been challenging due to a lack of funds.

Yet Iraq made a step towards solving this problem earlier this week when it finalized an investment deal worth $27 billion with French energy supermajor TotalEnergies. Part of the money to be invested under the deal would go towards reducing gas flaring at Iraqi oil fields and using the gas for power generation.

Iranian electricity and gas exports account for as much as 40% of Iraq’s electricity consumption, and secure supply is especially important during the summer months when demand for cooling soars.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals

Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com