Economic Optimism Puts Oil Prices on Course for a Big Weekly Gain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.64 -0.72 -0.93%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.92 -0.51 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.585 +0.014 +0.54%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.236 -0.029 -1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.236 -0.029 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 787 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 240 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.11 +2.27 +3.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.32 +0.72 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.87 +0.72 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Urges Iran to Help Stop Houthi Attacks

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge

Geopolitical Risk Keeps Oil Markets on Edge

There are multiple catalysts looming…

Lawmakers Call for Tighter Control on Foreign Purchase of U.S. Farmland

Lawmakers Call for Tighter Control on Foreign Purchase of U.S. Farmland

There is increasing concern about…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Economic Optimism Puts Oil Prices on Course for a Big Weekly Gain

By Irina Slav - Jan 26, 2024, 2:23 AM CST

Solid economic growth figures from the U.S. and news about China's economic stimulus combined this week to push oil prices higher.

Benchmarks could post their biggest weekly rise since October this week, Reuters said, with supply uncertainty in the Middle East contributing to the bullish sentiment.

U.S. GDP in the fourth quarter of last year expanded by 3.3%, which was substantially higher than what analysts had expected, which was 2% growth.

Meanwhile, in China, the central bank said it would inject the equivalent of $140 billion into the economy to stimulate faster growth by cutting the amount of reserves local banks need to hold.

In the Middle East tensions continue running high, with the Yemeni Houthis striking a U.S.-owned cargo vessel this week following the second round of attacks on targets in Yemen by U.S. and UK forces.

Earlier this week reports emerged that Washington had asked Beijing to talk to Tehran and get the Iranians to convince the Houthis to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea. These reports were followed by news, based on unnamed sources, that Chinese officials had approached Iran’s leadership with a request to tell the Houthis to dial down the anti-ship violence.

"Basically, China says: 'If our interests are harmed in any way, it will impact our business with Tehran. So tell the Houthis to show restraint'" one source from the Iranian government told Reuters.

Chinese vessels are not targets for the Houthis but the disruption of traffic in the Red Sea has hurt Chinese exporters by significantly lengthening the time needed for their goods to reach their end destination in Europe, adding to costs.

Oil traders appear to have finally started noticing these developments and have factored the disruption into their trading decisions.

On Thursday, Brent crude topped $80, jumping above $82 before retreating somewhat, and West Texas Intermediate reached a two-month high of some $77 per barrel on Thursday. Prices fell back slightly on Friday morning but remained elevated for the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Drivers Waiting For Lower Gasoline Prices Instead Told To “Buckle Up”

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports via the Red Sea Remain Uninterrupted

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com