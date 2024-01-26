Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports via the Red Sea Remain Uninterrupted

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.59 -0.77 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.87 -0.56 -0.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins 2.571 +0.391 +17.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 -0.029 -1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.235 -0.029 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 787 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 240 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.11 +2.27 +3.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.32 +0.72 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.87 +0.72 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

China Urges Iran to Help Stop Houthi Attacks

Explaining the Rising Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan

Explaining the Rising Tensions Between Iran and Pakistan

The rising tensions between Iran…

How Texas’ Troubled Grid Weathered the Winter

How Texas’ Troubled Grid Weathered the Winter

Texas has managed to avoid…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports via the Red Sea Remain Uninterrupted

By Irina Slav - Jan 26, 2024, 3:20 AM CST

Saudi Arabia is exporting crude oil via the Red Sea as usual despite Houthi attacks on vessels in the region, a senior Aramco official told Bloomberg.

“We’re moving in the Red Sea with our oil and products cargoes,” Mohammed Al Qahtani, head of Aramco’s refining, oil trading and marketing division said, adding that the risks were “manageable”.

This is in stark difference to other oil traders, which have rerouted tanker traffic away from the Red Sea. This has added substantially to costs, with the longer journey around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa adding close to $1 million to the transport bill of a tanker, per data from LSEG Shipping Research.

Shipbroker data from Xclusiv, however, showed that deliveries of Saudi Arabian crude to Europe had declined between December and this month by 15%, suggesting some interference with normal traffic.

It is worth noting that until about a couple of years ago, the Houthis were fighting the Saudis that led a coalition with the UAE with the material support of the United States to restore the elected Yemeni government in power after the Houthi rebellion overthrew the president and the ministers.

Relations between the two began to mellow, however, after the coalition failed to achieve any significant results but the war plunged Yemen into a massive humanitarian crisis—the worst in the world in decades.

Some Middle Eastern observers described the war with Yemen as one of the biggest mistakes of Crown Prince Mohammed—a mistake that turned Saudi oil infrastructure into targets for the Houthi drones and missiles.

Now, the Saudi government is calling on the U.S. and UK to show restraint in their response to Houthi attacks as peace talks between Riyadh and Sana’a continue and there is even a prospect for improved relations with Iran—which the Saudis in fact fought by proxy in Yemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Economic Optimism Puts Oil Prices on Course for a Big Weekly Gain

Next Post

China Urges Iran to Help Stop Houthi Attacks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com