EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production to Average 13.2 million bpd in 2024

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.16 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.13 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.55 +0.65 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 +0.136 +4.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.93 +0.56 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 221 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.93 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.34 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.05 +1.51 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.79 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.34 +1.38 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.93 +0.56 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 378 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 64.54 +2.21 +3.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.89 +2.21 +2.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.14 +2.21 +2.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.24 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.99 +2.21 +3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.94 +2.21 +2.81%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.34 +2.21 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.97 +2.21 +3.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +2.21 +3.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +2.25 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +2.25 +3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.25 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production to Average 13.2 million bpd in 2024

Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

Growth in U.S. Oil and Gas Output Slows Down

This year's increase in shale…

U.S. Must Continue Solar Growth to Meet Decarbonization Goals

U.S. Must Continue Solar Growth to Meet Decarbonization Goals

The solar energy boom in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production to Average 13.2 million bpd in 2024

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 11, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its June 2024 Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) today. The EIA expects U.S. crude oil production to average 13.2 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024—an increase of 2% from 2023 levels. The EIA sees U.S. crude oil production averaging 13.7 million bpd in 2025.

The increase in production will be led by the Permian, according to the EIA, and Eagle Ford.

This production outlook remains unchanged from the May version of the Short-Term Energy Outlook. Meanwhile, weekly U.S. crude oil production data published by the Energy Administration Information has held at an average of13.1 million barrels per day every week for the last twelve weeks.

For their global oil production outlook, the EIA sees OPEC+ largely adhering to its production targets announced earlier this month. While OPEC+ extended its production cuts, “our expectation is that OPEC+ crude oil production will follow these new targets until 2025. At that time, we expect that some OPEC+ producers will keep production below the targets in an effort to limit global oil inventory builds,” the EIA said in its report.

While crude oil production forecasts have held steady, pricing forecasts have not. In terms of pricing, the EIA is now forecasting Brent crude oil prices to average $84 per barrel in 2024, up from an average of $82 per barrel in 2023 and $101 per barrel in 2022. The EIA’s previous report forecast 2024 Brent spot pricing at $88.

For next year, the EIA held its Brent price forecast steady at $85 per barrel.

For natural gas, the report anticipates Henry Hub natural gas spot prices to average $2.50 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2024—steady on 2023 levels but up from the $2.20/MMBtu forecasted for 2024 last month, with the agency forecasting U.S. marketed natural gas production increasing by 2% next year. For 2025, the EIA anticipates $3.20/MMBtu for natural gas.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Edged Higher Ahead of Key Policy Meeting

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com