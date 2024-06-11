OPEC’s Oil Production Edged Higher Ahead of Key Policy Meeting

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.16 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.13 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.55 +0.65 +0.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.042 +0.136 +4.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.93 +0.56 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 221 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.413 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.93 +0.22 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.34 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.05 +1.51 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 924 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.79 +1.46 +1.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.23 +1.31 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.34 +1.38 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.93 +0.56 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 378 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 64.54 +2.21 +3.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.89 +2.21 +2.85%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.14 +2.21 +2.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.24 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.94 +2.21 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.99 +2.21 +3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.94 +2.21 +2.81%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.34 +2.21 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 13 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.97 +2.21 +3.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +2.21 +3.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.22 +2.21 +3.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +2.25 +3.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +2.25 +3.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.25 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Oil Production Edged Higher Ahead of Key Policy Meeting

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

Why Oil Markets Reacted Negatively to the OPEC+ Announcement

At its recent meeting, OPEC+…

Commodity Stocks Poised for Further Gains

Commodity Stocks Poised for Further Gains

Commodity stocks, particularly in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC’s Oil Production Edged Higher Ahead of Key Policy Meeting

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 11, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

OPEC’s crude oil production rose by 29,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May compared to April as the OPEC+ group headed for the crucial June 2 meeting to decide output policy for the rest of the year.

Total crude oil production from all 12 OPEC producers averaged 26.63 million bpd in May 2024, up by 29,000 bpd compared to April, according to secondary sources in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published on Tuesday.

Crude oil output increased the most in Nigeria, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

Africa’s top producer boosted its output by 74,000 bpd, as it looks to raise production after years of underperforming in the OPEC+ deal, which led to the OPEC+ group cutting its quota at the end of last year.

Iraq, which has failed to stick to its 4-million-bpd cap on production, pumped 4.195 million bpd last month—down by 7,000 bpd from April, but nearly 200,000 bpd above its target.

The small rise in OPEC’s oil production isn’t contributing to any bullish sentiment at all, as one part of the market was largely left disappointed by the OPEC+ group’s decisions in early June, while the other part of market participants are fretting about slowing economies that could hit global oil demand.

OPEC+ extended most oil output reductions into 2025. But it also said it could begin unwinding some voluntary cuts after the end of the third quarter of 2024—subject to market conditions.

The potential of OPEC+ barrels coming on the market in the fourth quarter of the year weighed on oil prices, which slumped by 5% in the two days following the group’s announcement on June 2.

Following the sell-off early last week, the energy ministers of the most influential OPEC+ producers presented a united front later in the week, seeking to allay market concerns about oversupply and saying that the oil production plans could always be amended or reversed.

Most analysts have commented the alliance’s announcement is bearish for oil prices because of the plan to begin unwinding some of the cuts. Most analysts don't think there would be market conditions for the group to begin gradually adding supply in the fourth quarter of 2024, either.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Citgo’s Sale Draws Nearer as Claimants Submit Binding Bids

Next Post

Citgo’s Sale Draws Nearer as Claimants Submit Binding Bids

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com