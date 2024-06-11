Get Exclusive Intel
Breaking News:

Inventories of U.S. Crude Oil & Products Slip

Nigeria Looks to Lithium as Its Oil Industry Struggles

Nigeria Looks to Lithium as Its Oil Industry Struggles

Nigeria aims to develop its…

Argentina Prepares for Oil IPO As Milei Reform Gets Underway

Argentina Prepares for Oil IPO As Milei Reform Gets Underway

Argentine oil driller Petrolera Aconcagua…

Mexico Raises Proven Hydrocarbon Reserves Figure

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 11, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) announced on Tuesday that the nation's total proven hydrocarbon reserves, encompassing both crude oil and natural gas, have increased to 8.383 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent. This marks a significant development in the annual reserves data.

This total aggregates the reserves held by state energy giant Pemex and other entities that entered the market following Mexico's landmark energy reforms. These reforms aimed to attract new technology, expertise, and investment to revitalize the sector. Pemex, traditionally dominant in the Mexican energy landscape, now operates alongside international players who have brought in fresh capital and advanced methods.

Proven reserves, classified as P1, are the best estimate of recoverable resources under current technological and economic conditions. According to CNH's data, Mexico's proven crude oil reserves declined slightly to 5.978 billion barrels from 6.155 billion barrels the previous year. However, proven natural gas reserves saw a significant increase, rising to 12.297 trillion cubic feet from 11.029 trillion cubic feet.

The shift in reserves is indicative of broader trends in Mexico's energy strategy. While crude oil remains a crucial component of Mexico's energy portfolio, the country is increasingly turning its focus to natural gas and renewable energy sources. This strategic pivot aligns with the vision of Mexico's presidential hopefuls, who are betting on natural gas and solar energy to drive future growth and energy security.

This data release comes at a time when U.S. imports of Mexican crude have slumped to record lows, highlighting the shifting dynamics in North American energy markets. As the U.S. reduces its dependency on Mexican crude, Mexico's diversification into natural gas and renewable energy sources appears increasingly prescient, positioning it to better leverage its hydrocarbon and renewable resources amidst changing global energy trends.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Previous Post

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production to Average 13.2 million bpd in 2024

Next Post

Inventories of U.S. Crude Oil & Products Slip

