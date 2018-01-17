Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.89 +0.16 +0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.30 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.260 +0.131 +4.19%
Mars US 22 hours 64.23 -0.57 -0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
Urals 2 days 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.60 -0.61 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.260 +0.131 +4.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.83 +0.05 +0.07%
Murban 2 days 69.83 +0.10 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.40 -0.62 -0.93%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.89 -0.58 -0.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.75 -0.59 -0.84%
Girassol 2 days 69.20 -0.59 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.04 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 96 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 96 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 96 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 96 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 96 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.25 -0.50 -0.82%
Giddings 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.18 -0.57 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.13 -0.57 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.13 -0.57 -0.91%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.68 -0.57 -0.93%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.49 -0.57 -0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 2 hours Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 3 hours Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 4 hours Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 12 hours WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 17 hours Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 21 hours China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 24 hours Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 1 day India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 1 day India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 1 day Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 1 day ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 2 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 2 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 2 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 2 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 2 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 5 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 5 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 5 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 6 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 6 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 6 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 6 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 6 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 6 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 6 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 7 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 7 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 7 days Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month

Breaking News:

IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030

Expect A New Wave Of Oilfield Service IPOs In 2018

Expect A New Wave Of Oilfield Service IPOs In 2018

The oilfield service sector had…

Playing The Expected Theme For 2018

Playing The Expected Theme For 2018

Long-term investing is about identifying…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 17, 2018, 1:00 PM CST offshore rig

Norway should map the northernmost areas of its part of the Barents Sea close to the Russian maritime border in order to protect its economic interests in the Arctic, Norway’s Minister of Petroleum Terje Søviknes said at an energy conference on Wednesday.

“We need to start the discussion about what to do in the far north. We see a development on the Russian side of the border, where they are drilling and likely will find oil,” Søviknes said at the conference, as quoted by Reuters.

Norway and Russia agreed in 2010 to end their dispute over areas of the Barents Sea and signed a treaty to outline the maritime borders in the Arctic region that is thought to contain large amounts of oil and gas reserves.

Nearly two-thirds of Norway’s undiscovered oil and gas resources are located in the Barents Sea, with most of them in the north Barents Sea that is not open to drilling, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said last week.

Statoil drilled last year the most promising exploration well in the Barents Sea, Korpfjell—the first well drilled in the Norwegian section of a formerly disputed area between Norway and Russia, and the northernmost wildcat well drilled on the Norwegian shelf, but it yielded no oil.

Back in 2016, Norway and Russia agreed to exchange seismic data from the areas around the demarcation line in the Barents Sea.

Today Minister Søviknes said, as quoted by Reuters:

“If they come across a big find that straddles the border, we must be prepared to do our utmost to secure Norwegian economic interests ... This is why we must continue to map out these areas.”

Related: CNPC Expects Robust Oil Demand Growth In China

The exploration licenses on the Russian side of the Barents Sea border are held by Russian oil giant Rosneft, which plans to resume drilling in the area this year.

After a disappointing Barents Sea drilling campaign in Norway in 2017, companies have not given up on the Norwegian Arctic and will return to drill this year as well, but they will also prioritize more mature areas like the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

Norway’s authorities are concerned that without new large discoveries, the country’s oil production faces a decline after 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025

Next Post

Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com