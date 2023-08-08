EIA Raises Brent Spot Price Forecast

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.89 +0.95 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.14 +0.80 +0.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.22 +0.65 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.789 +0.064 +2.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.835 +0.031 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.79 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.835 +0.031 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 70 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.69 -0.88 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.09 -0.88 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.34 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.49 -0.88 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.49 -0.88 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.44 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.79 -0.88 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

EIA Raises Brent Spot Price Forecast

Iraq Unwilling To Resume Crude Exports From Kurdistan To Turkey

Iraq Unwilling To Resume Crude Exports From Kurdistan To Turkey

Crude exports from Iraqi Kurdistan…

Georgia Halts Re-Export Of Western Cars To Russia And Belarus

Georgia Halts Re-Export Of Western Cars To Russia And Belarus

In response to Western sanctions,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA Raises Brent Spot Price Forecast

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 08, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT

The Energy Information Administration raised its outlook for Brent crude oil spot prices for this year and next, according to the agency’s Short Term Energy Outlook published on Tuesday.

The EIA sees Brent crude oil prices averaging $82.62 per barrel this year—an upward revision of some $4 per barrel, the STEO showed. For next year, the EIA predicts Brent will average $86.48 per barrel, an upward revision of some $2 per barrel, or 3.6%.

For August, the EIA sees Brent crude averaging $85 per barrel.

“Crude oil prices have increased since June, primarily because of extended voluntary cuts to Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production and increasing global demand. We expect these factors will continue to reduce global oil inventories and put upward pressure on oil prices in the coming months, with the Brent price averaging $86/b in the second half of 2023 (2H23), up about $7/b from our July Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) forecast for the same period,” the EIA said in its latest forecast.

Rising global oil production anticipated next year is expected to keep up with oil demand, keeping some downward pressure on prices in Q2 2024.

The EIA sees crude oil production in the United States averaging 12.8 million barrels per day this year, and 13.1 million bpd next year, beating annual records on the back of expectations for higher well-level productivity and higher crude prices. U.S. crude oil production in 2922 averaged 11.91 million bpd.

Global oil production is expected to increase by 1.4 million bpd this year, with non-OPEC production expected to increase by 2.1 million bpd. Next year, the EIA is forecasting a 1.7 million bpd rise in global crude oil production.

Brent crude prices averaged $100.94 last year, and $70.89 in 2021, EIA data shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Crude Inventories To Sink To 8-Year Low This Year: Nuttall

Next Post

Siemens Energy Reassesses Wind Strategy After £1.9 Billion Setback

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com