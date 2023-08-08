Siemens Energy Reassesses Wind Strategy After £1.9 Billion Setback

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.00 +1.06 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.22 +0.65 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.780 +0.055 +2.02%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.838 +0.034 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.79 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.838 +0.034 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 70 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.69 -0.88 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.09 -0.88 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.34 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.49 -0.88 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.49 -0.88 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.44 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.79 -0.88 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 10 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Crude Inventories To Sink To 8-Year Low This Year: Nuttall

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Nick Winser, the former National…

There Is A Financial Crisis Brewing In Offshore Wind Energy

There Is A Financial Crisis Brewing In Offshore Wind Energy

The offshore wind energy industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Siemens Energy Reassesses Wind Strategy After £1.9 Billion Setback

By City A.M - Aug 08, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Siemens Energy on Monday said problems recently unveiled at its wind turbine unit would cost it £1.9bn (€2.2bn), well short of worst-case estimates but still casting doubt over whether it will keep the struggling business.

The charges will inflate Siemens Energy’s net loss more than six-fold in 2023 to £3.9bn (€4.5bn), the company said, as it published third-quarter results showing a record order backlog of £91.3bn (€106bn) euros due to strong demand.

The group also cut its sales outlook, and issued a new, lower profit outlook after withdrawing it in the wake of the disclosed issues, which include wrinkles in rotor blades and faulty gears at its newer onshore turbines.

The equipment and service provider to the power industry said only some of the 2,900 turbines of its most recent 4.X and 5.X models in the field were affected by the problems, but declined to provide a specific number.

Its shares were 5.6 per cent lower at 1048 GMT, with Jefferies analysts calling the disclosure “very messy”, with a risk of further costs.

Others however, including JPMorgan, said the price tag should alleviate fears of an even higher fallout.

Siemens Energy shocked markets in late June when it announced a wide set of problems at Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s biggest wind turbine makers, just weeks after it managed to fully acquire the business it formerly only partly owned.

While in line with Siemens Energy’s own estimate of more than €1bn, Monday’s cost tally for the issues is below the most pessimistic market estimate of more than €5bn issued by UBS.

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said while the situation at Siemens Gamesa was a “massive setback”, the performance of the group’s remaining units, including gas turbines and power converter stations, provided a silver lining.

The new set of problems at Siemens Gamesa, which include potentially loss-making contracts for offshore turbines based on lower prices, have cost the company around a third of its market value, or more than 6 billion euros, so far.

Siemens Energy, which has drafted in Alix Partners to help fix quality issues with Siemens Gamesa’s newer onshore models, said it was currently reviewing its wind strategy and would give a further update at a capital markets day in November.

Bruch, during a call with journalists, said the review was being done with “very open eyes, with all options” when asked whether parts of Siemens Gamesa could be sold or wound down.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said wind remained a strategically relevant growth market but added it was paramount that the business was profitable, something that Siemens Gamesa has failed to achieve in recent years.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Glencore Combats Profit Plunge With Buyback Boost

Next Post

Glencore Combats Profit Plunge With Buyback Boost

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com