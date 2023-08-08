Crude Inventories To Sink To 8-Year Low This Year: Nuttall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.82 +0.88 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.06 +0.72 +0.84%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.22 +0.65 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 +0.070 +2.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.831 +0.027 +0.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 82.79 -0.73 -0.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.831 +0.027 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 70 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.69 -0.88 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.09 -0.88 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.34 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.49 -0.88 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.49 -0.88 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.44 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.79 -0.88 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

EIA Raises Brent Spot Price Forecast

OPEC+ Leaves Oil Output Levels Unchanged

OPEC+ Leaves Oil Output Levels Unchanged

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee…

Reducing Consumption: The Unpopular Answer To Global Crises

Reducing Consumption: The Unpopular Answer To Global Crises

Modern solutions to prevent civilizational…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude Inventories To Sink To 8-Year Low This Year: Nuttall

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 08, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT

Inventories of crude oil will reach an 8-year low by the end of this year, Eric Nuttal, partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners, told BNN Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.

While persistent fear of China’s stuttering crude oil demand and the boogeyman of high interest rates are periodically dragging down oil prices, the recent price rally in crude oil has been fairly substantial. “When you boil it all down, our measurement of the health of the oil market comes down to oil inventories—globally,” Nuttall explained.

Using Kpler tracking data, “real time data as of this morning: global oil inventories are at an 8-month low. We expect between now and year end they will fall to an 8-year low due to strong demand still,” says Nuttal, who added that demand can be measured in real time.

Nuttal also referenced last weeks’ biggest crude oil inventory draw in the history of the United States.

“When we look between now and year end, there’s a strong fundamental support—we think at about $80 given where inventories are now—and we think we should strengthen as we go throughout the year.”

When speaking about recession fears, Nuttal pointed out that only twice in history has oil demand faltered—during Covid and during the Great Financial Crisis. All other recessions merely saw a slowdown in oil demand growth, not a dip in oil demand itself.

Crude oil prices were trading down on Tuesday in the early afternoon, with WTI at $81.28 at noon ET, down $0.66 per barrel on the day. The Brent crude oil benchmark was trading down $0.65 on the day at $84.69 per barrel.

The IEA’s medium-term report released in June predicts that world oil demand is set to slow almost to a halt in the coming years on high prices and supply security issues push the world to fast-track their energy transition efforts. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet Throws Support Behind OPEC+ Cut Extension

Next Post

Siemens Energy Reassesses Wind Strategy After £1.9 Billion Setback

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Explaining The Heat Wave: Separating Weather From Climate Change

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com