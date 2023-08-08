Get Exclusive Intel
  e-car sales collapse
  America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  Perovskites, a 'dirt cheap' alternative to silicon, just got more efficient
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  Investment in renewables tanking

LNG Japan Buys 10% Stake In Australian Natural Gas Project

Could The LK-99 Superconductor Herald The Next Technological Age?

Could The LK-99 Superconductor Herald The Next Technological Age?

South Korean researchers have purportedly…

Supply Chain Snarls Ease As Shipping Rates Jump

Supply Chain Snarls Ease As Shipping Rates Jump

Following a 23-month downturn, ocean…

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Ex-National Grid Chief: Community Payouts Could Speed Up UK's Net-Zero Goals

Nick Winser, the former National…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

India’s Imports Of Saudi Crude Oil Plunge By 34%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 08, 2023, 4:36 AM CDT
  • India saw its imports of crude oil from Saudi Arabia plunge by 34% in July, falling from 734,000 bpd in June to just 484,000 bpd last month.
  • Russia retained its position as India’s top supplier of crude oil, with India importing 1.9 million bpd of Russian oil.
  • Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its production by 1 million bpd has led the Kingdom to increase its oil prices.

India’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia plunged by 34% in July just as the top global exporter started reducing its production by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on top of its cuts within OPEC+, moneycontrol reports, citing data from cargo tracker Vortexa.    

India imported 484,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia in July, down from 734,000 bpd in June, according to the data. Russia was once again the top supplier of crude to India. At 1.9 million bpd, Russian deliveries exceeded supply from Saudi Arabia and Iraq combined.  

Commenting on global crude oil flows in July, Jay Maroo, Head of Market Intelligence & Analysis (MENA) at Vortexa, wrote last week,

“Unlike China, India’s imports remained almost unchanged at 4.5mbd in July but the nation continued to reduce intake of Middle Eastern grades (down 170kbd m-o-m)”

In the previous month, India’s crude oil imports from Russia in June were the cheapest since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, during which time the world’s third-largest oil importer became a key Russian oil customer alongside China.

The average cost of a barrel of Russian crude that landed at India’s ports in June was $68.17. To compare, India paid $70.17 on average per barrel of Russian crude in May and $100.48 a barrel in June 2022.

India’s crude oil imports from Russia could be headed to a more significant decline in August, to the lowest since January this year, according to Kpler.

In July, crude imports from Russia into India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, dropped to 2.09 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 2.11 million bpd in the previous month, Viktor Katona, head of crude analysis at Kpler, told Bloomberg last week.  

This month, India’s crude oil imports could further decline and fall to 1.6 million bpd, Katona added. If the projection is correct, India’s imports of Russian oil in August could drop to their lowest level since January 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

