EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 33.26 +1.44 +4.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 34.81 +2.31 +7.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 33.12 +1.69 +5.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 30.35 +1.65 +5.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.74 +1.66 +7.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 33.26 +1.11 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 33.65 +0.99 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 23.30 +3.74 +19.12%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 36.42 +2.13 +6.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 34.11 +4.23 +14.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 34.69 +4.16 +13.63%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 22.64 +2.78 +14.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.02 +1.64 +6.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 28.52 +1.64 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 29.92 +1.64 +5.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 25.02 +1.64 +7.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 22.25 +2.75 +14.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 28.49 +2.18 +8.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 25.77 +2.39 +10.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 19.75 +2.00 +11.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.01 +1.87 +6.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 19 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 1 hour Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 2 hours Geothermal Drilling?
  • 6 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 14 hours New York State rejects environmental permit for Williams Co. natural gas pipeline
  • 3 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 52 mins Baker Hughes rig count
  • 18 hours Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 16 mins Permanent Damage To Oil Demand
  • 10 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

Tesla Fails To Take Advantage As China's Car Sales Rebound

Tesla Fails To Take Advantage As China's Car Sales Rebound

Despite China's new vehicle sales…

IEA Sees Unique Opportunity For Clean Energy During Covid-19 Crisis

IEA Sees Unique Opportunity For Clean Energy During Covid-19 Crisis

New research from the IEA…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

By Julianne Geiger - May 18, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

Crude oil production in the seven major US shale basins will fall by a record 197,000 barrels per day next month, the Energy Information Administration reported on Monday.

Production in the seven most prolific shale basins in the United States is expected to fall to 7.822 million bpd, the EIA said, down from 8.019 million bpd this month. It will be a record monthly loss.

The largest drop on the list for crude oil and condensate production is in the Permian, which is expected to fall by 87,000 bpd to 4.290 million bpd. The next largest basin, the Eagle Ford, is expected to fall by 36,000 bpd in June, to 1.174 million bpd.

There are losses expected in all seven basins on the EIA’s list.

Gas production is expected to see across-the-board losses, too, with the EIA predicting a loss of 779 million cubic feet per day. For gas production, the EIA is expecting that Anadarko will see the largest drop of 244 million cubic feet per day to 6,486 million. The next largest loss in June will come from the Permian, with a loss of 210 million cubic feet per day.  

The anticipated losses in production both this month and next are not surprising, although they are significant. Oil producers across the globe have cut production both as a market strategy and as a natural consequence of the low oil prices and shrinking storage capacity for crude oil.

Oil prices ticked up on Monday on positive developments on a possible coronavirus vaccine, as China’s demand for crude is looking up, and as the EIA predicted even greater production losses next month after the United States has already seen its crude production fall by more than 1 million barrels per day.

WTI was trading up 11.59% on the day at 4:30 pm EDT, at $32.84.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Could Lose Its Most-Prized Oil Asset Citgo 

Next Post

Venezuela Could Lose Its Most-Prized Oil Asset Citgo 

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com