U.S. Fracking Activity To Hit Rock Bottom In May

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 29.56 +2.00 +7.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.69 +1.56 +5.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.033 -1.96%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
Graph down Urals 2 days 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 23.08 +1.95 +9.23%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.648 -0.033 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 30.34 +2.91 +10.61%
Graph up Murban 2 days 30.34 +2.86 +10.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.67 -0.74 -4.02%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 33.53 +2.94 +9.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 27.04 +0.46 +1.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.96 +0.83 +3.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 27.94 +0.91 +3.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.00 -7.93 -31.81%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 19.92 +1.52 +8.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 24.38 +2.20 +9.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 26.88 +2.20 +8.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 28.28 +2.20 +8.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 23.38 +2.20 +10.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 27.88 +2.20 +8.57%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 22.88 +2.20 +10.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 30.40 +0.53 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 26.31 -0.09 -0.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 17.75 +2.25 +14.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 31.14 +2.27 +7.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Geothermal Drilling?
  • 10 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 24 mins Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 50 mins Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 14 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 17 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 2 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 2 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 20 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 22 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 30 mins Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 12 hours Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 19 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

China Backs Down, Pulls Exploration Vessels From Malaysian Waters

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Headed For Deficit In June

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Headed For Deficit In June

Improving global oil demand and…

OPEC Slashes 2020 Oil Demand Forecast By 9 Million Bpd

OPEC Slashes 2020 Oil Demand Forecast By 9 Million Bpd

OPEC slashed its oil demand…

More Shale Giants Forced To Cut Production As Oil Price Crisis Persists

More Shale Giants Forced To Cut Production As Oil Price Crisis Persists

The big oil production curtailment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Fracking Activity To Hit Rock Bottom In May

Join Our Community

The Covid-19 pandemic and the low oil-price environment it has created continues to affect global energy markets and activity levels by oil and gas producers. New fracking jobs in the US are not immune to the trend and Rystad Energy expects May to be the month that such activity will hit rock bottom before a recovery begins in the third quarter of 2020.

We estimate that the total number of started frac operations in the country’s Lower 48 states will end up at around 300 to 330 wells in May 2020, down from April’s 337 wells.

Many companies chose to initiate complete nationwide frac holidays for the second quarter, and the remaining frac spreads were released after their last jobs were completed in April, which made the decline in started jobs particularly dramatic last month. Some activity is still going on, and we have so far identified 92 started frac operations in May on a standard-month basis.

“Our most recent conversations with suppliers, service providers and E&Ps indicate that we will probably see activity stay at the current low level for the rest of the second quarter. A modest recovery is expected in 3Q20, but stable WTI oil prices in the low- to mid-$30s are required to see this recovery in selected core acreage positions operated by producers with strong balance sheets,“ says Rystad Energy Head of Shale Research Artem Abramov.

Among oil basins, the Permian is on track to contribute the most to the anticipated decline in May 2020. The Permian saw slower activity reductions in March and April than other oil regions and the decline is now catching up. With more than 40 frac operations already identified, we believe that the Permian will still see more than 100 started frac operations this month (the current base case estimate suggests 124 jobs on a standard-month basis). Related: U.S. Shale Needs To Slow Down To Survive

The Eagle Ford, Bakken and Anadarko regions all seem to have reached the bottom, and the current monthly trends exhibit a high degree of noise driven by the timing of completion rounds. Our base-case estimate has fracking operations at 34 in Eagle Ford, 20 in the Bakken and eight wells in Anadarko this month.

Niobrara stands out as an outlier as it already has 13 started frac jobs (the base case for the month is 46 wells), half of what was started in all of April. Adjusting for incomplete coverage, if no frac spreads are released, the Niobrara region is on track to see quite healthy recovery in activity this month percentage-wise, though it is still 70% to 75% below the level of fracking seen in February 2020.

Activity is slowing down in the Appalachia basin (May’s base case is at 60 wells), in line with the guidance of major producers who frontloaded their frac schedules for 2020. Declining rig counts also leave little room for acceleration in fracking before drilling activity is restored. The inventory potential of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells in the Marcellus and Utica regions has largely been depleted by now.

The Haynesville region shows weak coverage for May so far, so the final estimate suggests that weak fracking from April has extended into the current month. Yet we believe that the running rate of Haynesville activity now should be closer to 15 to 25 wells per month, and it is likely that we will see confirmation of this in next week’s update.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Accurate Are EIA And API Inventory Reports?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw
Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal

Why Trump Is Desperate To Secure This Rare Metal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com