Commodity Firms Race To Hire Metal Traders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.73 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.037 -0.038 -1.24%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.105 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.005 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 68.73 +1.11 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.005 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.58 +1.46 +2.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 67.83 +1.11 +1.66%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 69.23 +1.11 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 64.08 +1.21 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.68 +1.16 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 64.23 +1.41 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 67.03 +0.81 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.08 +0.86 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.05 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 62.78 +1.11 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.81 +1.40 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours .
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Exports Soar Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi Arabia’s oil exports were…

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Could This Be The No.1 EV Stock Of 2021?

Tesla and Volkswagen are in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Commodity Firms Race To Hire Metal Traders

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 03, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Amid booming demand for key metals in the energy transition, the world’s largest commodity traders, as well as some hedge funds, are racing to hire metals traders to capitalize on the demand for critical minerals, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting sources with direct knowledge of the hiring spree.

Trafigura, for example, became last year the first commodity trading company to establish a low-carbon aluminum trading desk and established a non-ferrous metals business development unit. During 2020, Trafigura’s non-ferrous Metals and Minerals department recorded its most successful performance, the trader said in its annual report. Last year was also the first full year after restructuring the department into four books: copper, zinc and lead, nickel and cobalt, and aluminum.

Now Trafigura has recently hired two copper traders from Glencore, a source told Reuters.

Gunvor has also expanded its derivatives trading in commodities, some of Reuters' sources said.

Hedge fund BlueCrest Capital Management has recently hired its first traders focused on metals.

“The war for metal trading talent in the current market is fierce,” Ross Gregory, a director at recruitment firm Proco Commodities, told Reuters.

The global push for an increased share of renewable sources in the energy mix, higher electric vehicle (EV) sales, and energy storage is set to boost demand for key minerals in the coming decades.

The growing demand for clean energy and transport electrification will need as much as $1 trillion in investment in lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and aluminum by 2035, according to Wood Mackenzie. In other words, the world will need nearly twice as much investment in critical energy-transition minerals over the next 15 years as it has invested over the past 15 years.

This year, the prices of copper and lithium, for example, have surged after the pandemic prompted many governments to commit to greener recovery, stoking demand for critical minerals.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Next Post

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze

Grid Operator Unwittingly Shut Down Natural Gas During Texas Freeze
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com