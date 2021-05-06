Copper Price Hits All-Time-High In Commodities Bull Run

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.88 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 68.09 -0.87 -1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.930 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.994 +0.004 +0.21%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.115 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%
Chart Mars US 27 mins 65.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.115 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 67.01 -0.69 -1.02%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 67.78 -0.52 -0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.43 -1.08 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.64 -0.94%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.08 -1.25 -1.83%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.05 -1.13 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 52.86 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 52.78 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 64.63 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.03 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 61.53 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 60.13 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 60.13 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 61.43 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 64.33 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 60.38 -0.06 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 58.66 -0.92 -1.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 43 mins 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 20 hours How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

ERCOT Expects Record Power Demand In Texas This Summer

China Makes Big Move On Battery Metals In Africa

China Makes Big Move On Battery Metals In Africa

China is moving fast to…

Analysts: Copper Prices Could Double To $20,000 Per Ton

Analysts: Copper Prices Could Double To $20,000 Per Ton

Surging demand and insufficient supply…

Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

Western Europe claims the biggest…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Price Hits All-Time-High In Commodities Bull Run

By MINING.com - May 06, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Copper price hit a record high on Thursday as Chinese investors unleashed fresh demand following a five-day holiday.

Copper for delivery in July was up 1.71% by 1:42 pm (EDT), with futures at $4.6015 per pound ($10,123 a tonne) on the Comex market in New York, over the $4.58 per pound high reached in February 2011.

 


The reopening of major industrial economies is sparking a surge across commodities markets from corn to lumber, with tin climbing above $30,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 also on Thursday.

Copper has gained 28.1% since the end of last year and is up 114.9% from its 2020 low, hit in March of that year amid the global economic fallout as countries locked down their populations to contain the spread of covid-19.

“The long-term prospects for metals prices are ‘too good’ and point to higher prices in the next few years,” Commerzbank AG analyst Daniel Briesemann told Bloomberg.

“The decarbonization trends in many countries — which include switching to electric vehicles and expanding wind and solar power — are likely to generate additional demand for metals.”

Trading house Trafigura Group, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America also expect copper to extend gains.

“Copper could spike to $13,000 a tonne in coming months, partially over low inventories,” Bank of America said.

“Copper prices will remain strong as a continued rebound in global PMIs bolstered investors’ bullish sentiment,” Citic Futures Co. said in a note.

On the supply side, Peru reported a 19% jump in March copper output, potentially offering some relief to tight global supplies.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Analysts: Copper Prices Could Double To $20,000 Per Ton
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub
Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?
Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter

Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter
Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?

Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?
Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com