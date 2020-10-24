The Energy Revolution Needs A $1 Trillion Investment In Key Metals

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.52 -1.33 -3.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.44 -1.33 -3.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.060 +2.02%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 40.20 -0.79 -1.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 36.80 -0.01 -0.03%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 +0.060 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 41.61 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.32 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 39.50 -0.50 -1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.07 -0.93 -2.11%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 41.24 -0.55 -1.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.54 -0.49 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.96 -0.12 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 40.88 -0.16 -0.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 38 days 27.93 -1.77 -5.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.95 -0.79 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.85 -0.79 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.25 -0.79 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.85 -0.79 -2.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.35 -0.79 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 36.45 -0.79 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.25 -0.79 -2.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.33 +0.05 +0.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.00 -0.75 -2.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.64 +0.62 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 33.80 -0.79 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 37.75 -0.79 -2.05%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 37.75 -0.79 -2.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -0.25 -0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.03 -0.08 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 2 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 8 mins Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 23 hours GAME CHANGER: MIT Startup Commonwealth Fusion says Commercial Product by early 2030s ! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING..
  • 4 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 9 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 22 hours OP article : "Trump blasts Biden Fracking Plan . . . "
  • 3 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 13 hours Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 35 mins China leaders meet to discuss proposed 5 year economic plan.
  • 1 day Biden denies fracking ban
  • 2 days Is the coal industry on the way out?
  • 2 days "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020

Breaking News:

OPEC Chief Sees Still Anemic Oil Demand Recovery

The Consolidation Of U.S. Shale

The Consolidation Of U.S. Shale

The shale consolidation wave is…

Why Natural Gas Is The Most Important Fuel Of the Next Decade

Why Natural Gas Is The Most Important Fuel Of the Next Decade

Natural gas may just be…

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

U.S. And Canadian Oil Rig Counts Continue To Rebound

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Energy Revolution Needs A $1 Trillion Investment In Key Metals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The energy transition will not be possible without the key metals used for storing electricity and for electrification of transport. Today’s technologies for low-carbon energy need lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and aluminum. The more renewable power sources and electric vehicles (EVs) rise, the more demand they will generate for those critical energy-transition metals.  Despite poor short-term fundamentals for most of those key minerals, the global push toward raising the share of renewable energy and EVs—including by ‘build back greener’ commitments in many economies, especially in Europe—will drive long-term demand growth for the key battery metals over the next decades.  

The growing demand for clean energy and transport electrification will need as much as $1 trillion in investment in lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and aluminum by 2035, according to Wood Mackenzie. In other words, the world will need nearly twice as much investment in critical energy-transition minerals over the next 15 years as it has invested over the past 15 years. 

If battery makers, clean energy developers, and EV manufacturers cannot source affordable and reliable volumes of the metals for boosting output, the energy transition could be slowed. 

Metal miners face short-term and long-term challenges to supplying the world with the minerals needed to accelerate the energy transition. 

Related: This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

A short-term focus on profits, as well as current prices of some metals well below incentive levels to think of long-term investment in supply, constrain miners’ ability to decide to invest in production that could start in a decade.  

“Long-dated returns from investing in mining and processing sit uneasily against the need for certainty of regular dividend payments or the near-term gains that can be made from other popular asset classes. This severely hampers the ability of boards to undertake the necessary long-term decisions needed to develop the supply that high-growth energy transition-related commodities demand,” Julian Kettle, Wood Mackenzie Vice Chairman of Metals and Mining, said. 

Another major challenge for miners will be the increased environmental awareness and the calls for sustainably and, in some cases, ethically produced critical minerals. 

“The green agenda will have a profound impact on the way these companies extract and refine metals, with lower carbon operations an increasing priority,” Kettle wrote earlier this month. 

The green agenda narrative has become prominent in recent months among some of the primary customers of critical minerals. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk, for example, asked miners on the Q2 earnings call in July to mine more nickel, preferably in an environmentally friendly way. 

Related: Why Natural Gas Is The Most Important Fuel Of the Next Decade

“Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way. So hopefully, this message goes out to all mining companies,” Musk said in July.

In September, Musk said on Tesla’s Battery Day that the EV maker would be moving into lithium extraction with rights over 10,000 acres of a lithium clay deposit in Nevada. Despite Musk’s claim that “there’s so much damn lithium on Earth it’s crazy,” analysts do not expect Tesla to be able to source all the lithium it would need for accelerating production. 

Growing volumes of lithium and other battery metals will be needed not only for Tesla’s expansion but also for all the 500 EV models that will be available globally by 2022, as BNEF has estimated, and all other EVs that will roll off the assembly lines of the world’s largest automakers and all EV manufacturers over the next decades. 

Energy storage expansion, expected to surge this decade, will also need a lot more of the critical battery minerals. 

Global production of minerals such as lithium, graphite, and cobalt could jump by 500 percent by 2050 to meet the growing demand for low-carbon technologies, the World Bank said in a report earlier this year. If the world wants to achieve a future of below 2-degrees-Celsius warming, it will need 3 billion tons of metals and minerals to deploy wind, solar and geothermal power, as well as energy storage, the bank said.  

Therefore, investment in critical metals is critical to the energy transition because, as WoodMac’s Kettle said, “Put simply, the energy transition starts and ends with metals.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Solar Breakthrough Could Be A Game Changer For Energy Efficiency

Next Post

The U.S. Has A Major EV Problem
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy

Another Major Breakthrough For Solar Energy
The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com