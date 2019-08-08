Chinese Company Will Help Venezuela Fix Its Refineries

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.70 +1.61 +3.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.53 +1.30 +2.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.144 +0.061 +2.93%
Mars US 18 hours 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 1 day 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 1 day 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 1 day 55.39 -2.46 -4.25%
Louisiana Light 1 day 55.39 -2.46 -4.25%
Bonny Light 1 day 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Mexican Basket 1 day 47.36 -4.96 -9.48%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.144 +0.061 +2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 11 hours 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 11 hours 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 1 day 47.76 -3.56 -6.94%
Basra Light 1 day 58.22 -2.10 -3.48%
Saharan Blend 1 day 55.34 -3.46 -5.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Girassol 1 day 58.56 -3.56 -5.73%
Opec Basket 1 day 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.79 +1.55 +4.40%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 38.19 -2.64 -6.47%
Canadian Condensate 15 days 48.59 -2.54 -4.97%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 51.49 -2.54 -4.70%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 48.59 -3.09 -5.98%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.84 -2.99 -6.00%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.84 -2.99 -6.00%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 48.04 -2.89 -5.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 52.44 -3.39 -6.07%
Central Alberta 19 hours 48.04 -1.59 -3.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 55.39 -2.46 -4.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 1 day 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 1 day 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 1 day 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 1 day 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 1 day 41.25 -2.75 -6.25%
Buena Vista 1 day 60.97 -2.79 -4.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 16 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 1 hour 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 3 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 4 hours China Continued Iran Oil Imports In July In Teeth of U.S. Sanctions
  • 9 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 3 hours Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 7 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 11 hours So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 14 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 54 mins The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 14 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 18 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 12 days EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 90 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space

Breaking News:

Chinese Company Will Help Venezuela Fix Its Refineries

Shale Bloodbath Continues: Continental Loses Half Its Market Value In 10 Months

Shale Bloodbath Continues: Continental Loses Half Its Market Value In 10 Months

Continental Resources has lost around…

Brent Drops Below $60 Amid Global Stock Market Slide

Brent Drops Below $60 Amid Global Stock Market Slide

Oil prices were trading down…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Company Will Help Venezuela Fix Its Refineries

By Irina Slav - Aug 08, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Caracas

A Chinese company has signed up to help Venezuela revive its oil refineries and alleviate fuel shortages resulting from the inability of refineries to operate at anything even close to capacity.

Bloomberg quotes unnamed sources as saying Wison Engineering Services Co., a company headquartered in Shanghai, will use funds from Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative to repair Venezuelan refineries. Venezuela, for its part, will pay Wison in oil products.

This is the same approach that Caracas is using with other Chinese companies--and Russian ones, too--as U.S. sanctions have served one of their purposes: stripping the Nicolas Maduro government of vital cash. Their ultimate goal, however, removing Maduro from power, may be compromised by this latest deal.

The repairs, according to the Bloomberg sources, will last between six months and a year, and will help solve Venezuela’s mobility problem caused by fuel shortages. This mobility problem could ignite more protests if it worsens, but for now PDVSA is addressing it by keeping Caracas well supplied. The capital, as Bloomberg notes, is where the government is most vulnerable to protests.

Venezuela’s oil industry has been the target of the latest sweeping round of U.S. sanctions in the belief that crippling that will cripple the government beyond repair. For now, this crippling has failed to materialize, but the industry is struggling not just because of the sanctions but because of what most observers say are years of underinvestment and neglect of vital maintenance.

Washington’s latest move in the pressure against Venezuela was an executive order of President Trump that ordered the freezing of all assets owned by the Venezuelan government in the United States.

“All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States ... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in,” the order said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria’s State-Run Oil Co Touts New Transparency Initiative

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com