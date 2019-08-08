China Oil Imports Jump 14% in July

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|52.74
|+0.20
|+0.38%
|Brent Crude •35 mins
|57.38
|+1.15
|+2.05%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.113
|-0.015
|-0.70%
|Mars US •1 hour
|55.04
|+1.35
|+2.51%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|57.82
|-1.89
|-3.17%
|Urals •18 hours
|55.10
|-3.75
|-6.37%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|55.39
|-2.46
|-4.25%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|55.39
|-2.46
|-4.25%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|57.21
|-3.65
|-6.00%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|47.36
|-4.96
|-9.48%
|Natural Gas • 10 mins
|2.113
|-0.015
|-0.70%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •18 hours
|56.74
|-1.11
|-1.92%
|Murban •18 hours
|58.26
|-1.27
|-2.13%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|47.76
|-3.56
|-6.94%
|Basra Light •2 days
|58.22
|-2.10
|-3.48%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|55.34
|-3.46
|-5.88%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|57.21
|-3.65
|-6.00%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|57.21
|-3.65
|-6.00%
|Girassol • 2 days
|58.56
|-3.56
|-5.73%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|57.82
|-1.89
|-3.17%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •15 mins
|36.65
|+1.41
|+4.00%
|Western Canadian Select •1 day
|38.19
|-2.64
|-6.47%
|Canadian Condensate •15 days
|48.59
|-2.54
|-4.97%
|Premium Synthetic •1 day
|51.49
|-2.54
|-4.70%
|Sweet Crude •1 day
|48.59
|-3.09
|-5.98%
|Peace Sour •1 day
|46.84
|-2.99
|-6.00%
|Peace Sour • 1 day
|46.84
|-2.99
|-6.00%
|Light Sour Blend • 1 day
|48.04
|-2.89
|-5.67%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 day
|52.44
|-3.39
|-6.07%
|Central Alberta • 1 day
|48.04
|-1.59
|-3.20%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|55.39
|-2.46
|-4.25%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •18 hours
|48.75
|+1.25
|+2.63%
|Giddings •18 hours
|42.50
|+1.25
|+3.03%
|ANS West Coast •4 days
|61.79
|-1.57
|-2.48%
|West Texas Sour •18 hours
|46.49
|+1.45
|+3.22%
|Eagle Ford •18 hours
|50.44
|+1.45
|+2.96%
|Eagle Ford • 18 hours
|50.44
|+1.45
|+2.96%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours
|48.75
|+1.25
|+2.63%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|41.25
|-2.75
|-6.25%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|60.97
|-2.79
|-4.38%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
An escalation of the trade…
The world’s largest sovereign wealth…
Chinese crude oil imports added 14 percent in July as refineries started ramping up processing rates after profit margins began improving thanks to stronger fuel demand.
The average daily intake was 9.66 million barrels, Reuters reports, with fuel exports rebounding as well last month, up by as much as 20 percent despite excess supply.
Over the first seven months of the year, China imported an average 9.84 million barrels of oil daily, a 9.5-percent increase on the year. Refinery processing rates were also running high for most of the year, hitting a record of 12.68 million bpd in April.
The July uptick in imports, however, may soon reverse: refineries will reduce their throughput during the current quarter ahead of the country’s National Day holiday that begins in October, S&P Global Platts reported last month, citing a general state-imposed curb on industrial activity aimed at keeping pollution in check and reducing the risk of accidents ahead of the holiday.
“Utilisation rates at refineries are picking up as they have started to see profit margins coming out of the red in recent weeks,” one analyst told Reuters.
This stronger demand from some industries, notably mining, was one of the key drivers behind the higher imports and processing rates. The other was demand from new refineries, built by the so-called teapot refineries.
According to an analysis from Bloomberg released this March, this year will see refining capacity additions of as much as 890,000 bpd in China. Almost half of this will come from a new 400,000-bpd refinery property of teapot Hengli Petrochemical Co. which began trial runs at the facility five months ago. Full capacity is expected to be reached later in May.
Independent refiners account for almost a third of China’s oil processing capacity, which stands at 15 million barrels daily and rising.
By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.
This is because China’s economy is 28% bigger than the United States’ based on purchasing power parity (PPP) and far more integrated into the global trade system thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative.
China’s oil imports including increasing volumes from Iran are projected to average between 10 and 11 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2019.
Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
International Oil Economist
Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London