Oil Craters On Fears of Currency War

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.58 +1.49 +2.92%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.73 +1.50 +2.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.101 +0.018 +0.86%
Mars US 5 hours 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 23 hours 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 23 hours 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.101 +0.018 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 23 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 47.76 -3.56 -6.94%
Basra Light 23 hours 58.22 -2.10 -3.48%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 55.34 -3.46 -5.88%
Bonny Light 23 hours 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Bonny Light 23 hours 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Girassol 23 hours 58.56 -3.56 -5.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 35.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 40.83 -0.96 -2.30%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 51.68 -0.51 -0.98%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 50.93 -0.71 -1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 55.83 -0.21 -0.37%
Central Alberta 6 hours 49.63 -2.01 -3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 23 hours 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 1 min "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 3 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 22 mins 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 8 hours Oil Slumps 5% To Seven-Month Low On Trade Tensions, Surprise U.S. Stock Build
  • 13 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 1 hour U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 3 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 11 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 2 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 5 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 13 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 2 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 17 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s State-Run Oil Co Touts New Transparency Initiative

Alt Text

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil prices crashed on Thursday…

Alt Text

Oil Trapped In Narrow Price Band

Oil prices appear to be…

Alt Text

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

French bank BNP Paribas published…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Craters On Fears of Currency War

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Dollar Yuan

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday as fears of economic recession rose after a wave of interest rate cuts from around the world.

In rapid succession, the central banks of India, New Zealand and Thailand cut interest rates on Wednesday as they scrambled to protect their economies and exports from the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war. The rate cuts are a sign that the battle between Washington and Beijing poses threats to the global economy.

Higher U.S. tariffs on China would slow both economies, but the response of the Chinese government could be to weaken its currency in an effort to offset the effect of tariffs. On Monday, China’s yuan weakened to around 7 to 1 to the U.S. dollar – although the official anchor stopped just short of that threshold – the weakest since the global financial crisis in 2008. China’s central bank has thus far refrained from letting it weaken further, as there are a litany of risks of letting the yuan depreciate too much.

But because of China’s importance to the global economy, and because currencies are interconnected, and because the dollar-yuan relationship sets the tone for global monetary policy, the sudden weakening of the yuan puts tremendous pressure on other emerging markets. Two days after the yuan dropped, India, New Zealand and Thailand quickly moved to cut their interest rates. “This is a defensive action by countries seeking to protect themselves from the collateral damage of rising global trade tensions, amid weakening domestic growth,” said Eswar Prasad, former head of the International Monetary Fund’s China division, according to the New York Times.

But defensive action can beget more defensive action. As more currencies depreciate, more pressure is piled on others to follow suit. The danger is a cascading race to let currencies depreciate, ultimately leading to a kind of currency war.

The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, and an incredibly liquid safe haven asset, so capital tends to flow into the dollar in times of turmoil. That is especially true when other currencies are depreciating. As such, the dollar tends to see upward pressure in times of upheaval, which can be problematic. President Trump has already been berating the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates deeper; he won’t be too pleased if the dollar starts to strengthen relative to other currencies.

Related: Energy Storage Boom Goes Into Overdrive

But, of course, that is a problem of his own making. The U.S.-China trade war is a war of choice, one that will now be hard to climb down from. Maximalist demands make compromise extremely difficult.

Cooler heads may yet prevail, but with Xi Jingping showing no signs of backing down, Trump has backed himself into a corner, leaving few face-saving ways to exit the trade war for either leader.

The fallout has been swift. It has only been a few days since Trump tweeted about higher tariffs on China, but there have already been several rate cuts from multiple central banks, and likely more in the offing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 7 percent in the past week.

Crude oil has plunged by even more, falling by more than 13 percent in the first week of August. In fact, oil is down by more than 20 percent since a recent peak in April, which puts it into bear market territory.

Oil is suffering from its own set of unique problems, with weak demand lagging behind large increases in supply. A surprise build in crude inventories on Wednesday from the EIA led to steeper fall in oil prices, which were already reeling.

There is also a direct effect of the currency battle on oil demand. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive to the rest of the world. That has an immediate pricing impact on consumers, which is why oil tends to move inversely to the dollar. Related: Big Oil Profits Lag Despite Rising Production

However, demand is also slowing because of the broader economic problems – the trade war and the deteriorating in global economic conditions are magnifying the price declines. It’s no coincidence that crude plunged by 5 percent on Wednesday, after the surprise interest rate cuts from multiple central banks. The threat of a currency war has raised fears of a deeper plunge in the global economy, which would obviously be hugely negative for oil demand.

Not everyone believes the market is in crisis. “We believe that the oil market is now in a phase of exaggeration. Demand is not sufficiently weak to justify the current price performance,” Commerzbank said in a note. “Assuming there is no recession, oil demand should continue to see robust growth.”

Judging by Wednesday’s meltdown, that view may be a bit of an outlier.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com