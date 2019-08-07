Nigeria’s State-Run Oil Co Touts New Transparency Initiative

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.58 +1.49 +2.92%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.73 +1.50 +2.67%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.101 +0.018 +0.86%
Mars US 5 hours 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 23 hours 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 23 hours 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.101 +0.018 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 23 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 47.76 -3.56 -6.94%
Basra Light 23 hours 58.22 -2.10 -3.48%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 55.34 -3.46 -5.88%
Bonny Light 23 hours 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Bonny Light 23 hours 57.21 -3.65 -6.00%
Girassol 23 hours 58.56 -3.56 -5.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 35.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 40.83 -0.96 -2.30%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 51.68 -0.51 -0.98%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Peace Sour 6 hours 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 50.93 -0.71 -1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 55.83 -0.21 -0.37%
Central Alberta 6 hours 49.63 -2.01 -3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 23 hours 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 1 min "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 3 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 22 mins 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 8 hours Oil Slumps 5% To Seven-Month Low On Trade Tensions, Surprise U.S. Stock Build
  • 13 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 1 hour U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 3 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 11 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 2 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 5 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 13 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 2 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 17 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s State-Run Oil Co Touts New Transparency Initiative

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Instead of sending oil prices…

Light Oil Set To Flood Global Market

Light Oil Set To Flood Global Market

The vast amount of new…

Oil Bounces Back On Rig Count Decline

Oil Bounces Back On Rig Count Decline

The United States rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria’s State-Run Oil Co Touts New Transparency Initiative

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 07, 2019, 10:00 PM CDT NNPC

Nigeria’s state-run oil company, NNPC, is hoping its new transparency initiative will allow it to become the “supplier of first resort” for Nigeria’s new Dangote refinery, according to its new managing director, Mele Kolo Kyari, according to an exclusive interview with Reuters.

The refinery, being build by billionaire Aliko Dangote, will have a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, and NNPC wants a piece of it. When it is complete, it will be the largest oil refinery in Africa.

But for years, NNPC’s opaque business practices and scandals have tarnished the company’s reputation, making it a poor choice for investors and business deals.

Kyari told Reuters on Wednesday that he plans to publish an audited account of NNPC’s books, as well as a full list of Nigeria’s crude oil contract holders, as well as which firms won deals to swap oil for fuel products. Kyari hopes this new plan to improve its business image will help it to secure better deals.

 “We are going to do everything possible to make that open, the businesses open, so that people can actually predict what we’re going to do next,” Kyari said in the interview.

The first of the transparency initiatives—publishing the crude oil for fuel products list--will be published by next week. The crude oil contract holder list, however, will take longer to publish, Kyari said.

The Dangote refinery is big news for Nigeria, which currently imports nearly all the refined products that it needs.

One of the issues that is holding Nigeria’s oil industry back is the petroleum industries bill that has dragged on for almost 20 years now. Without this bill, foreign interest will be stymied. When passed, the bill will ultimately set the tone for the entire oil industry in Nigeria.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Aramco Valuation Still Under Scrutiny

Next Post

Turkey Continues Oil, Gas Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com