  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 10 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 14 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 1 day Putin: U.S. Military Intervention In Venezuela Would Be A Disaster
  • 20 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 9 hours Climate Change Predictions Influenced By Social learning
  • 21 hours Fear Is Spreading Among U.S. Stock Traders
  • 3 hours Bloomberg : "Sunset for Oil Is No Longer Just Talk . . . Shell, at least, is putting its money where its mouth is. The supermajor is running down reserves and paying out cash."
  • 55 mins Ford Ready To Sell Russian Plants
  • 20 hours ‘Fractured Basement’ Rock Formations: Hurricane Energy Produces First Oil from New Type of Field in UK North Sea
  • 16 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 1 day EV Breakthrough?
  • 23 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 21 hours US Tariffs Looming - Many In Mexico Back President’s Approach
  • 1 day Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 21 hours Democratic Candidate Race on Climate

U.S. Tighten Noose Around Venezuela's Oil Industry

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

Oil Prices Drop As Demand Concerns Weigh On Markets

Oil Prices Drop As Demand Concerns Weigh On Markets

Oil prices were down early…

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudis Pledge To Rebalance Markets After Price Plunge

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih…

U.S. Tighten Noose Around Venezuela's Oil Industry

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT PDVSA

Washington has tightened its grip on Venezuela by extending sanctions to companies supplying diluents to the South American country.

“We are tightening the loop on any potential workarounds on the standing sanctions that allow the Maduro regime to still find ways to exploit PDVSA as a cash cow,” one Washington official told Reuters, adding “The changing of the language [of the Venezuela sanctions statement] puts international companies on notice that any continued engagement or transactions they have with PDVSA selling diluents is at risk, or subject to future potential sanctions.”

The United States has been targeting Venezuela with increasing sanction pressure since January when President Nicolas Maduro was inaugurated for a second term in office after last year’s elections that the U.S. called illegitimate.

The sanctions have effectively put a stop to Venezuelan crude oil exports to U.S. refiners, which has happened at an increasingly inconvenient time for the latter: the crude oil produced closest to the Gulf Coast, in the Permian, is increasingly light, some of it bordering on superlight, and cannot be processed effectively at the refineries, which need heavy oil to blend the light with.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s oil exports slumped by 17 percent last month as a result of the sanctions. Between January and March 2019, Gulf Coast oil imports from the country in particular plummeted by 498,000 bpd to 47,000 bpd in March.

“That’s a big structural problem that’s not going to go away anytime soon. We’ve got this mismatch in the country,” one analyst told Reuters. “We’ve got refineries that want heavy oil and producers that make light oil.”

Even so, the tightening hold on Venezuela is unlikely to relax anytime soon. The U.S. was the first foreign government to throw its support behind Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has put in a lot of effort to spark mass protests against the Maduro government but without any actual success in removing said government.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

