Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.85 -0.90 -1.29%
Brent Crude 12 mins 79.41 -0.64 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Mars US 22 hours 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
Urals 2 days 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.71 -0.84 -1.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 77.45 -1.79 -2.26%
Murban 15 hours 80.07 -1.85 -2.26%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.01 -1.24 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 78.62 -1.83 -2.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 -1.05 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Girassol 2 days 78.85 -1.19 -1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 29.23 -0.32 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -2.25 -3.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 -2.03 -2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 9 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 15 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 2 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 12 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 3 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 2 hours The end of "King Coal" in the Wales
  • 30 mins Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 19 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 3 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 2 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 23 hours COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 8 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 10 hours Poland signs 20-year deal on U.S. LNG supplies
  • 23 hours Saudis Pull Hyperloop Funding As Branson Temporarily Cuts Ties With The Kingdom
  • 22 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation

Breaking News:

Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

U.S. Oil Production May Jump To 14 Million Bpd By 2020

U.S. Oil Production May Jump To 14 Million Bpd By 2020

Secretary of the Interior Ryan…

Why Is This Little-Known Element Up Over 300%

Why Is This Little-Known Element Up Over 300%

Scalable sustainable energy storage has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Petchem plant

The authorities of Zhoushan, an island city in eastern China, said they were in talks with Exxon on the construction of an ethylene plant worth US$7 billion, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a statement by the city authorities. Today, however, the city withdrew its statement, saying that yesterday’s information was not factually correct. Reuters has since withdrawn its earlier story.

According to the statement, the plant was supposed to have an annual capacity of 1.5 to 1.8 million tons of ethylene and will be the second ethylene plant project of Exxon in China announced in the last two months. In September, Exxon said it had struck a deal with a city in the southern Guangdong province for the construction of a 1.2-million-ton ethylene plant. That one should be ready to start operations in 2023.

China is the largest consumer of petrochemicals globally, and Exxon is not the only international oil major seeking to build a presence in this lucrative market, especially in light of projections that in the future, plastics and other oil derivatives will replace fuels as the primary driver of crude oil demand. Today, a new report surfaced that Saudi Aramco had signed an agreement to invest in a 400,000 bpd refinery and associated petrochemical plants in the same city of Zhoushan.

Exxon is on track to take an active part in China’s LNG market, which is also growing rapidly. Last month, the supermajor inked a deal with the city of Huizhou to build an LNG terminal and to supply the feedstock.

There are only a select few foreign companies moving to take advantage of China’s growing LNG market as efforts by Beijing to curb pollution saw a lot of utilities switch from coal to natural gas, including LNG.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Remains Outside Scope Of U.S. Sanctions For Venezuela

Next Post

Oil Remains Outside Scope Of U.S. Sanctions For Venezuela

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com