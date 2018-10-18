Oil Remains Outside Scope Of U.S. Sanctions For Venezuela

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.85 -0.90 -1.29%
Brent Crude 12 mins 79.41 -0.64 -0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Mars US 22 hours 74.10 -2.12 -2.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
Urals 2 days 75.88 -0.71 -0.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.71 -0.84 -1.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.197 -0.123 -3.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 77.45 -1.79 -2.26%
Murban 15 hours 80.07 -1.85 -2.26%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.01 -1.24 -1.63%
Basra Light 2 days 78.62 -1.83 -2.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.76 -1.05 -1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.12 -1.47 -1.78%
Girassol 2 days 78.85 -1.19 -1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.50 +0.48 +0.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 29.23 -0.32 -1.08%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.75 -2.17 -9.90%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.75 -2.17 -3.45%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.85 -2.17 -3.01%
Sweet Crude 2 days 40.25 -3.17 -7.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Peace Sour 2 days 37.25 -2.17 -5.50%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.25 -2.17 -3.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.50 -2.17 -4.65%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.75 -2.17 -5.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.63 -1.93 -2.43%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.50 -2.00 -2.92%
Giddings 2 days 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
ANS West Coast 3 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.70 -2.17 -3.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.65 -2.17 -3.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.20 -2.17 -3.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -2.25 -3.61%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.51 -2.03 -2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 9 minutes Saudis Threaten Retaliation If Sanctions are Imposed
  • 15 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 2 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 12 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 3 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 2 hours The end of "King Coal" in the Wales
  • 30 mins Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 19 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 3 hours Saudi-Kuwaiti Talks on Shared Oil Stall Over Chevron
  • 2 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 23 hours COLORADO FOCUS: Stocks to Watch Prior to Midterms
  • 8 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 10 hours Poland signs 20-year deal on U.S. LNG supplies
  • 23 hours Saudis Pull Hyperloop Funding As Branson Temporarily Cuts Ties With The Kingdom
  • 22 hours Nopec Sherman act legislation

Breaking News:

Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

White House Shelves Coal Industry Incentives Plan

White House Shelves Coal Industry Incentives Plan

Troubled coal-fired power plant operators…

Are U.S. Oil Exports Really Unstoppable?

Are U.S. Oil Exports Really Unstoppable?

U.S. crude oil exports hit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Remains Outside Scope Of U.S. Sanctions For Venezuela

By Irina Slav - Oct 18, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT PDVSA

The United States is mulling over more sanctions against Venezuela, but crude oil exports will not be among the sanction subjects, Reuters reports, quoting a Washington official. The source said Venezuela’s oil production is already in a steady decline, suggesting it doesn’t need an additional push to sink to the bottom.

Talk about sanctioning Venezuelan oil exports has been on the table ever since Washington began to step up the pressure on Caracas, blaming it for human rights violations and being responsible for the economic crisis that hit Venezuela when oil prices began falling in 2014. Yet the Trump administration never made good on its threats to sanction oil exports. Now, according to this source, there is no point in doing it.

“The fact is that the greatest sanction on Venezuelan oil and oil production is called Nicolas Maduro, and PDVSA’s inefficiencies,” the official told Reuters. “At the end of the day, Nicolas Maduro has taken care of really running PDVSA to the ground, and essentially more and more making it a non-factor.”

Meanwhile, the Maduro government announced it will stop using U.S. dollars for international transactions and switch to the euro instead. Bloomberg earlier this week quoted a statement from the country’s Vice President in charge of the economy Tarek El Aissami that Venezuela will from now on use only euros and yuan in quotes of foreign exchange auctions. As part of the shift, President Maduro had ordered an injection of 2 billion euro into the Venezuelan forex market.

The shift away from dollars is part of ambitious efforts to restart the Venezuelan economy. Another part is the launch of the petro digital currency that Caracas says is backed by oil and gold reserves. Sales of the petro will start next month and will be made available for trade on six exchanges from November 1 but for private deals. Public sales will begin on November 5, President Maduro said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Next Post

Chinese City Retracts Story On Exxon’s $7B Ethylene Plant

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com