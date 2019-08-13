China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.00 +2.07 +3.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.25 +2.68 +4.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.044 +2.09%
Mars US 20 hours 57.03 +1.03 +1.84%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 2 days 55.70 -0.40 -0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 6 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.044 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 13 hours 57.80 +1.06 +1.87%
Murban 13 hours 59.45 +1.19 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.06 +2.11 +4.22%
Basra Light 5 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 57.47 -0.31 -0.54%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.15 -0.40 -0.67%
Girassol 2 days 60.65 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.36 +2.15 +5.48%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 43.68 +1.18 +2.78%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 52.43 +0.43 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 55.33 +0.43 +0.78%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 51.08 -0.42 -0.82%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Peace Sour 20 hours 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.93 +0.43 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 55.68 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 20 hours 50.93 +0.18 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +0.25 +0.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.53 +0.75 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.88 +0.43 +0.89%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.83 +0.43 +0.82%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.83 +0.43 +0.82%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.25 +0.25 +0.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +0.50 +1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.81 +0.43 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 35 mins Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 3 hours "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 21 hours WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 hours Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 22 hours Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 32 mins In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 2 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 2 hours Negotiation
  • 19 hours Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 12 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 8 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 1 day Bitcoin prices manipulated-STUDY
  • 23 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020

A slowdown in a single…

Hedge Funds Turn Their Back On Oil

Hedge Funds Turn Their Back On Oil

Oil markets took a turn…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Share

Related News

China May Ramp Up Gasoline Exports In H2 2019

By JLC - Aug 13, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT Gasoline

China may ramp up gasoline exports in the second half of 2019 amid a glut of the fuel in its domestic market and higher export quotas, JLC analysts said.

China’s gasoline exports are expected to have risen in July. Gasoline export margins in the month averaged higher at CNY73/mt from minus CNY328/mt in June, according to JLC monitoring data. A domestic supply glut prompted some state-owned refiners to sell more gasoline abroad.

China set its third batch of export quotas for ordinary-trade refined oil products for 2019 at 6 million mt, according to market sources. The new batch raised the total export quota to 56 million mt in 2019, which was more than the annual quota in 2018.

The country exported 998,500 mt of gasoline in June, up 17.78% month on month and down 15.67% year on year. The total exports in the first half of 2019 dropped by 8.8% from a year earlier to 6.7797 million mt, according to data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The month-on-month increase in June exports was attributable to a looming domestic supply glut and better export margins, despite a spike in refinery maintenance. But the total exports in January-June dropped due to low exports in the first five months.

Singapore was the largest buyer of gasoline cargoes from China in June, importing 598,800 mt, up 13.97% from May. The United Arab Emirates came in second, receiving 105,000 mt. Indonesia rose to the third place as its imports from China more than doubled to 89,900 mt.

China’s June gasoline imports rose to 37,718 mt from 35,650 mt in May and 14.96 mt a year earlier. The total imports in the first half of 2019 more than tripled from the same period of last year to 148,000 mt, GAC data shows.

By JLC International

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

ExxonMobil Looks To Exit UK North Sea Oil & Gas

Next Post

ExxonMobil Looks To Exit UK North Sea Oil & Gas

JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com