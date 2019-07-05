OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 15 mins 57.51 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 14 mins 64.34 +1.04 +1.64%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.398 +0.108 +4.72%
Mars US 2 days 59.49 +1.19 +2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.43 +0.74 +1.18%
Urals 16 hours 59.95 +0.55 +0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.53 +0.34 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 3 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.398 +0.108 +4.72%
Marine 2 days 61.76 +1.00 +1.65%
Murban 2 days 63.33 +1.01 +1.62%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.95 +0.07 +0.12%
Basra Light 3 days 64.42 +1.09 +1.72%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.65 +0.26 +0.42%
Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.70 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.39 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 44.39 +1.54 +3.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 52.99 +1.09 +2.10%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 57.84 +1.09 +1.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.64 +1.54 +3.01%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 +1.44 +2.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.59 +1.14 +2.02%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.44 +1.69 +3.33%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Giddings 16 hours 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.46 +0.17 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.22 +1.09 +1.62%
All Charts
PetroChina Pushes Subsidiaries To Export More Gasoline

By JLC - Jul 05, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT

PetroChina started to give its subsidiaries subsidies to export gasoline each month as the domestic supply glut is worsening amid increased production, market sources said.

Domestic gasoline supply increased after Hengli Petrochemical saw its refining complex coming on stream at the end of 2018. Hengli and Zhejiang Petrochemical, which put its refining complex into production at the beginning of 2019, could produce much more gasoline than diesel on lower gasoline and diesel output ratios.

China's gasoline output was about 59.13 million mt in the first five months of 2019, up by 1.85 million mt or 3.23% from the same period last year; meanwhile, diesel output dropped by 6.59 million mt or 8.87% to 67.73 million mt.

Domestic gasoline demand growth, however, slowed down since 2018, when automobile sales posted negative increases and did not improve in 2019. The demand was also affected by the fast development of new energy vehicles.

During January-May 2019, China's gasoline exports amounted to 5.78 million mt, down by 7.5% year on year.

In May, domestic wholesale gasoline prices even fell below those of diesel.

The supply glut may further worsen after Zhejiang Petrochemical starts to supply gasoline in the second half of this year.

However, PetroChina's subsidiary refiners may be cautious in exporting gasoline, as export prices may be lower than their costs.

PetroChina continued to subsidize diesel exports but changed the subsidy period from quarterly to monthly.

By JLC International

