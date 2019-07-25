China Issues Third-Batch Quotas For Oil Product Exports

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.09 +0.21 +0.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.34 +0.26 +0.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.020 +0.91%
Mars US 13 hours 59.68 -0.89 -1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
Urals 2 days 61.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.90 -0.23 -0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.020 +0.91%
Marine 2 days 63.28 +1.15 +1.85%
Murban 2 days 65.16 +1.10 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 55.65 +1.33 +2.45%
Basra Light 2 days 65.47 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.19 +1.26 +2.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Girassol 2 days 65.82 +1.19 +1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.58 +0.66 +1.03%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.93 +0.28 +0.71%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 44.38 -0.39 -0.87%
Canadian Condensate 21 hours 53.38 -0.89 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 56.38 -0.89 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 52.38 +0.11 +0.21%
Peace Sour 21 hours 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 51.88 -0.89 -1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 56.78 -0.89 -1.54%
Central Alberta 21 hours 52.38 -0.89 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.65 -0.68 -1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.20 +0.85 +1.32%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.83 -0.89 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 -0.75 -1.60%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.76 -0.89 -1.32%
JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

By JLC - Jul 25, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT

China has issued the third batch of 2019 quotas for ordinary-trade refined oil export, permitting six million mt of exports, according to an industry source.

Sinopec obtained quotas for 2.78 million mt, followed by PetroChina with 2.02 million mt, Sinochem with 600,000 mt and China National Offshore Oil Corporation with 600,000 mt.

Hengli Petrochemical didn’t get any quotas under this batch.

The separate quotas for different products are not known yet.

China has released quotas for a total of 56 million mt of refined oil exports under ordinary trade and processing trade in 2019, an increase of eight million mt or 16.7% from a total of 48 million mt for 2018. It may issue quotas for over 60 million mt of refined oil exports through 2019.

The country is expected to boost gasoline exports more significantly later this year, as the domestic market is seriously oversupplied and only half of the first two batches of gasoline quotas have been used. China may also raise the share of gasoline quotas later this year to encourage export.

China’s gasoline exports in the first half of 2019 accounted for only 50% of the first two batches of quotas, while diesel exports accounted for 64% of the quotas, JLC data shows.

By JLC International

Previous Post

Total, Exxon May Have To Renegotiate Papua LNG Deal With Government

