Trump Pushes Venezuela To The Brink

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.34 -0.16 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.29 -0.24 -0.41%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.130 +0.011 +0.52%
Mars US 2 days 56.00 +0.96 +1.74%
Opec Basket 5 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 3 days 56.10 +1.00 +1.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.130 +0.011 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 4 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 3 days 49.95 +1.20 +2.46%
Basra Light 3 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 3 days 57.78 +1.00 +1.76%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Girassol 3 days 61.01 +1.29 +2.16%
Opec Basket 5 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 38.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Giddings 3 days 44.75 +2.25 +5.29%
ANS West Coast 6 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 48.45 +1.96 +4.22%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 1 hour "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 34 mins Last I Checked
  • 52 mins WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 days Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 2 days Big Problem For Oil Majors
  • 2 days Negotiation
  • 7 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 2 days gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 1 day NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 2 days Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 2 days Permian: 2019 & Beyond : Permian Well Productivity is Just Fine
  • 2 days 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 2 days U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz
  • 2 days How will oil be affected by upcoming elections?

Breaking News:

New Rule Could Keep Regulators From Rejecting Oil, Gas Permits

Alt Text

Carmakers Face Supply Bottleneck Of This Crucial Metal

Demand for battery metals continues…

Alt Text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

The long-term breakeven oil price…

Alt Text

Oil Supply Growth Under Fire From Low Oil Prices

Oil prices have been dragged…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Pushes Venezuela To The Brink

By Nick Cunningham - Aug 11, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

The Trump administration has taken its regime change campaign in Venezuela to the next level, initiating a new set of sanctions that some analysts liken to a total economic embargo of the country.

On Monday, President Trump signed an executive order freezing all government assets and implementing a total ban on transactions with the government. It’s the latest in a multi-year effort that has seen a steady ratcheting up of the economic pressure. It began with sanctions on individuals, and ballooned into restrictions relating to access to U.S. financial markets, and then sanctions on oil sales.

Now any company – not just American companies – are barred from doing business with the Venezuelan government, according to Washington.

It’s a significant escalation of the regime change effort. U.S. national security adviser John Bolton delivered a bellicose speech in Lima on Tuesday, declaring “now is the time for action.” He also said that the measures will “work in Venezuela and it will work in Cuba,” which is an odd assertion given that a six-decade economic embargo of Cuba has failed by any measure. If anything, sanctions have proven to be an unreliable sledgehammer – whether in Iran, Iraq, Cuba or Venezuela, sanctions have a long track record of deepening human misery while also failing to achieve political objectives.

With that said, the move will likely increase the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, even though he has withstood everything that Washington has thrown at him thus far.

At the same time, the new sanctions also undercut the diplomatic effort that Juan Guaidó has initiated with other Latin American governments in an effort to end the stalemate, and also the tepid negotiations that have taken place with the Maduro regime. Related: Hedge Funds Unexpectedly Set The Stage For An Oil Rally

But the Trump administration is going for broke. The New York Times described the move as “the last big card in its sanctions hand.” Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department released a post-Maduro agenda to overhaul Venezuela’s economy, which includes sweeping privatization.

“For immediate relief, the United States will ease sanctions, promote domestic and international trade credit, deploy technological advisers and engage international financial institutions to rebuild confidence in Venezuela’s new economic policies,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in Brasilia in a meeting with infrastructure executives.

Multinational companies are eyeing the chance to jump in once Maduro is removed from power. “The opportunities are huge. We are looking at rebuilding a country from scratch,” said Ricardo Wernikoff, Oracle sales director for Latin America, according to Reuters.

Obviously, oil will be at the center of the U.S.-backed reconstruction effort. The U.S. wants to privatize and open up the oil sector, a far-reaching overhaul that would be radically different from anything that Venezuela has experienced in decades. It’s as much a political and ideological project as an economic one. “Reversing socialism will be done by facilitating private investment, rehabilitation of power generation and oil-bidding rounds,” Ross said at the meeting in Brazil last week.

These plans are likely why the Trump administration recently extended the waiver that it had granted to Chevron, allowing the American oil giant to continue operating in the country while just about everyone else has been frozen out.

Chevron could claim 34,000 bpd of production in Venezuela in the second quarter, although that understates its role. The company is pivotal to multiple projects that total roughly 200,000 bpd. Related: Heavy Oil Supply Crunch Cushions Canada From IMO 2020

But the problem for Chevron is that it’s far from clear whether the American-led regime change effort will succeed. Analysts are not convinced the sanctions will dislodge Maduro. “The White House is having a tough time enforcing Iran sanctions, after all. For Venezuela sanctions, even allies that share the U.S. position, such as the Europeans and Latin Americans, have not coordinated sanctions policy.” Benjamin Gedan, an Obama administration Latin America adviser and current adviser with the Wilson Center, told the Wall Street Journal.

Chevron disclosed some of the risks to its Venezuelan assets in a recent 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  “The operating environment in Venezuela has been deteriorating for some time,” Chevron stated.

The company said the “carrying value” of its investments in Venezuela was approximately $2.7 billion, but said the fluid situation poses serious risks. “Future events could result in the environment in Venezuela becoming more challenged, which could lead to increased business disruption and volatility in the associated financial results,” Chevron said.

“Challenged” seems like an understatement.

Venezuela’s oil production stood at 734,000 bpd in June, down only slightly from previous months. The new round of sanctions could heighten the economic pressure, but it remains to be seen whether the embargo will affect oil exports, which are already under existing sanctions.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Permian Slowdown Could Start In 2020
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com