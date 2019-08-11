Germany’s Big Bet On Hydrogen

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 54.50 +1.96 +3.73%
Brent Crude 2 days 58.53 +1.15 +2.00%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Mars US 2 days 56.00 +0.96 +1.74%
Opec Basket 5 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 3 days 56.10 +1.00 +1.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 4 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 3 days 49.95 +1.20 +2.46%
Basra Light 3 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 3 days 57.78 +1.00 +1.76%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Girassol 3 days 61.01 +1.29 +2.16%
Opec Basket 5 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 38.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Giddings 3 days 44.75 +2.25 +5.29%
ANS West Coast 6 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 48.45 +1.96 +4.22%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 4 hours "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 5 hours WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 days Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 6 hours Last I Checked
  • 2 days U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz
  • 2 days Big Problem For Oil Majors
  • 2 days 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 2 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day Negotiation
  • 2 days gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 2 days What is most important factor for oil rate???
  • 23 hours NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 3 days The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 2 days Permian: 2019 & Beyond : Permian Well Productivity is Just Fine
  • 2 days Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level

Breaking News:

New Rule Could Keep Regulators From Rejecting Oil, Gas Permits

Alt Text

Oil Bounces Back On Rig Count Decline

The United States rig count…

Alt Text

A Global LNG Crisis

LNG prices plunged to a…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rebound In Fragile Markets

While a promise from Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany’s Big Bet On Hydrogen

By Vanand Meliksetian - Aug 11, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Germany

Germany is going through a remarkable transformation from a fossil fuel-based economy towards a sustainable energy infrastructure dominated by wind and solar power. Although the transition is far from complete, German voters and private companies have voiced strong support for further changes despite setbacks and cost-overruns. Also, technical challenges are arising, which could derail the goal of achieving a CO2 emissions-free economy by 2050.

Berlin, therefore, has recently decided on diversifying the methods with which to achieve its goal. Europe's largest economy will provide 20 new research facilities with $110 million to test new hydrogen-based technologies for industrial-scale applications. Additional funds are earmarked for ‘structural change' regions which are affected most by the energy transition such as areas with mines.

Getting back on track

Germans are staunch supporters of environmentalism and the energy transition. The country has embarked on a long road to free the state of its coal and oil addiction, which was producing 1,000 million tons of CO2 in 1990. Since then, Germany has reduced the emission of greenhouse gasses by almost a quarter. However, in recent years, the pace of decline has stalled. On top of that, the nuclear disaster at Fukushima Japan and the consequential desire to ban atomic energy from the country, has put additional pressure on the country's sustainability goals.

(Click to enlarge)

The good news is that Germany's electricity production from renewables has been rising steadily over the years. The bad news is that improved economic conditions have increased the consumption of petroleum products, which have largely nullified the gains made in the area of sustainability. Renewables currently produce a third of Germany's power, but the gradual phasing out of nuclear technology and coal-fired power plants within the next decades will create a severe technical challenge due to wind and solar power intermittency.

Political challenges

(Click to enlarge)

German policymakers are aware of the weaknesses in their infrastructure due to the energy transition. Wind and solar intermittency create a technical challenge for engineers to maintain a stable flow of power when the sun is not shining or the wind blowing. In most parts of the world, natural gas is designated as the ideal bridging fuel to overcome this problem. Gas emits half the amount of CO2 compared to coal and production can commence relatively quickly when necessary. German policymakers, therefore, are supportive of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline which will deliver 55 bcm of natural gas directly from Russia to Germany. Related: Oil Industry Faces Imminent Talent Crisis

Despite the opposition from European allies and the threat of sanctions from the U.S., Berlin has remained supportive of the pipeline project. The primary reason is the lack of options to maintain grid stability when nuclear and coal power plants are gradually phased out.

However, Berlin has decided to diversify and invest in alternative sources besides natural gas as imports will make it dependent on foreign producers. Hydrogen could be the energy carrier which alleviates Germany from overdependence on external energy suppliers while at the same time providing a solution for surplus energy storage during sunny and windy days.

Betting on hydrogen

Germany is not the first country where significant funds are invested in research and development. In Asia, notably Japan and China, hydrogen is already on the radar of private companies and policymakers due to its apparent advantages. Two technical characteristics, however, have held back the large-scale proliferation of hydrogen-based technologies: associated complexities and security risks due to the energy carrier's high flammability.

Government officials reckon that within the right policy framework and sufficient investment from the private sector, costs for hydrogen-based technologies could decrease the same way as with photovoltaic cells. Related: Light Oil Set To Flood Global Market

According to Inga Posch, managing director at FNB Gas, "hydrogen is one of the hottest topics in the energy transition in the country at the moment. The interest of the private sector is really huge. Germans have been too focused on the electrification of the economy, so we are starting on the process with a delay."

Although German companies are already investing in new technologies and applications concerning hydrogen, it was German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier remark to make the country "number one in the world" that set the target.

The characteristics of hydrogen could solve the biggest hurdle for Germany to become the first nation in the world to have a fully renewable-based energy system. The country's companies first need to improve cost-effectiveness and develop applications for industrial-scale operations to become energy self-sufficient for the first time in a century.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is This The Key To Commercial Nuclear Fusion?
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com