China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 86.29 -0.67 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.26 -1.18 -1.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.824 -0.207 -5.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.641 -0.052 -1.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.023 -0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.50 +0.42 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 85.36 +1.53 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.023 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.14 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.01 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.70 +1.63 +1.99%
Graph down Basra Light 52 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.47 +1.79 +2.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.40 +1.73 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.50 +0.42 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.78 +0.83 +1.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.95 +0.97 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.80 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.20 +0.97 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.40 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.70 +0.97 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.80 +0.97 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.37 +1.81 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 80.85 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.75 +2.64 +3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 2 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 3 days Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil jumped to a seven-year…

Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $100 Oil On The Horizon?

Tightening supply and rebounding demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 20, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

Major Chinese liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers are now offering to resell some cargoes on the spot market this year, suggesting that China has stocked up more than enough to see it through the winter and easing concerns about the global gas crunch.

Natural gas prices fell on Wednesday and Thursday after reports emerged that major state-owned LNG importers in China have turned to the spot market to sell some cargoes.

The trading arm of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, issued this week a sales tender to sell dozens of LNG cargoes for delivery between February and October, traders familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Wednesday. According to the traders, this will be the first time that Sinopec has offered to sell such a large number of LNG cargoes, up to 45.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the largest Chinese importer of liquefied natural gas, is also tendering a cargo each month between May and November, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The moves from some of the biggest LNG importers in China suggest that the country has managed to stock up well on gas before the energy crunch sent natural gas prices surging at the end of last year. Milder weather in China so far this winter has also helped Beijing to see a comfortable supply of gas.

However, traders are anxious that the LNG offering could signal expectations from the Chinese state majors that the zero-COVID policy could hit gas demand in the country, Bloomberg notes.

Meanwhile, the influx of LNG cargoes to Europe offset fears of low Russian supply and the rising Russia-Ukraine tensions to send European gas prices lower on Wednesday. The LNG inflows pushed Europe’s gas prices lower, despite geopolitical trends such as increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, delays in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and eastward flows on the key Yamal-Europe pipeline for the 30th consecutive day with no further exports to Europe planned from Gazprom in February.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP, Rosneft Were Only Firms With Over 1 Billion Barrel Oil Finds In 2021

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

 Alt text

Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

 Alt text

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com