Logistical Hurdles Could Halve Trans Mountain Export Projections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.26 -2.67 -3.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.63 -2.70 -3.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.11 -2.31 -2.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.933 -0.058 -2.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 -0.104 -3.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 180 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.588 -0.104 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.42 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.24 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 884 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.50 -0.90 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 337 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.73 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.08 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.33 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.43 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.13 -0.70 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.13 -0.70 -0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.18 -0.70 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.13 -0.70 -0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.53 -0.70 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.16 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.51 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Tanker Traffic Resumes at Beleaguered Freeport LNG Terminal

Geopolitics and Inflation Threaten to Derail Booming Stock Market

Geopolitics and Inflation Threaten to Derail Booming Stock Market

The S&P 500 reached record…

China Is Winning The Race for Affordable EVs

China Is Winning The Race for Affordable EVs

While U.S. and European automakers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Logistical Hurdles Could Halve Trans Mountain Export Projections

By Charles Kennedy - May 01, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Exports from the expansion of Canada’s TransMountain pipeline expansion project that launched on Wednesday may come in at only half of what the federal government is projecting, Canadian media have quoted traders and shippers as saying, citing loading restrictions and pilot and tub boat availability. 

The Canadian government has projected that the TransMountain pipeline expansion project, which cost nearly $23 billion to complete, will triple the capacity of the original pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 300,000 bpd to carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to British Columbia on the Pacific Coast.  

After a series of delays, cost-overruns, and legal challenges, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Tuesday issued the final permits for the launch of operations for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), authorizing the pipeline to carry crude oil from Trans Mountain’s Edmonton Terminal in Alberta to its Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia.  

With first exports from the project starting on May 1, traders and shippers have told Reuters that logistical challenges at the Port of Vancouver could cut this guidance in half, with unnamed sources saying that Trans Mountain’s capacity to load 34 Aframax ships a month may be unrealistic. 

Ship brokers told Reuters that due to the lack of availability of pilot and tub boats, combined with loading restrictions, the more likely ship volume will be around 20 Aframaxes, which will be restricted to loading 550,000 barrels instead of their 800,000-barrel capacity. 

"Theoretically they can handle the volumes, but auxiliary or secondary services are not ready for huge volumes," Reuters cited Rohit Rathod, senior oil market analyst at ship tracking firm Vortexa, as saying on Wednesday. 

Loading restrictions include daylight-hour-only tanker loadings and tidal current schedules. 

The government’s projections, which are now being challenged by traders, analysts and ship brokers interviewed by Reuters, are against the backdrop of major cost overruns since Canada reacquired the pipeline expansion project from Kinder Morgan in 2018 for $3.3 billion, with project costs bloating another $20 billion since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Quits China’s Power Markets

Next Post

Tanker Traffic Resumes at Beleaguered Freeport LNG Terminal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com