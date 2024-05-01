Traders Boost Bullish Bets on European Natural Gas Prices

Portfolio managers boosted their bullish bets on Europe’s benchmark natural gas price to the highest level in six months, expecting continued volatility as Europe is now beginning to stockpile supplies for the next winter.

In the latest reporting week to April 26, the net long position – the difference between bullish and bearish bets – rose to the highest level since October 2023, just ahead of the 2023/2024 heating season, according to Intercontinental Exchange data cited by Bloomberg on Wednesday. The week to April 26 was the third consecutive week of rising net long positions in the Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, the data showed.

Money managers are concerned that unplanned outages in Norway during the summer, higher natural gas demand in Asia, and the end of the current gas transit deal for Russian pipeline gas to flow via Ukraine at the end of 2024 could sap gas supply for Europe and boost prices.

While a mild winter and full gas storage helped Europe through a second consecutive winter without most of the Russian pipeline gas it had previously received, the potential of lower LNG flows to Europe if Asian demand surges is one driver of a more bullish outlook on European prices.

Uncertainties over weather next winter – after two relatively mild winters in a row – are also keeping the market on edge, despite the fact that Europe made it through the 2023/2024 winter with the highest gas levels on record.

Weaker demand due to milder 2023 and 2024 winters, the energy-saving targets, and sluggish industrial demand in the EU have sent natural gas stocks higher and prices lower.

But traders apparently expect jolts later this year as the 2024/2025 winter approaches.

Europe has become more dependent on LNG imports for its gas supply after losing a large part of the Russian pipeline gas following Moscow’s halt of flows to several EU countries and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

