Shell Investors Call on Others to Force Company Into More Climate Action

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.82 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.38 +0.94 +1.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.50 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.976 +0.044 +2.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 +0.022 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 180 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 +0.022 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.42 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 -2.33 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 884 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.98 -2.52 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.37 -2.70 -3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 337 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 65.80 -2.93 -4.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.15 -2.93 -3.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.40 -2.93 -3.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.50 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 72.20 -2.93 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.20 -2.93 -3.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.25 -2.93 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.20 -2.93 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.60 -2.93 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.16 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.51 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 45 mins They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Shell Investors Call on Others to Force Company Into More Climate Action

The Permian Shrugs Off Below-Zero Natural Gas Prices in Texas

The Permian Shrugs Off Below-Zero Natural Gas Prices in Texas

In the oil rig basins…

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Investors Call on Others to Force Company Into More Climate Action

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2024, 3:30 AM CDT

Several large institutional shareholders in Shell have called on the rest of the company’s shareholders to support a resolution demanding greater climate action, the Financial Times has reported.

The resolution authors include Dutch activist investor group Follow This, Amundi, and Axa Investment Managers, along with 25 others, the report said. Collectively, the 27 own 2.5% in the supermajor.

Shell has already recommended to its shareholders to vote against the resolution on the basis that its current climate-related targets were sufficient and already in line with Paris Agreement goals but the resolution’s authors claim that the company needs to do better to meet Paris Agreement targets, which were “essential to preserve the health of the global economy”.

“This year’s vote is especially important as Shell has recently backtracked on its climate targets, doubling down on its determination to continue oil and gas extraction,” the resolution’s authors, whose pushback against Shell was coordinated by Follow This, wrote.

“Now is the time to send a strong signal to the industry that investors are determined to reach Paris.”

Follow This has been trying to get its Big Oil targets to adopt more ambitious emission-cutting targets in line with its priorities but instead, the supermajors have been adjusting their climate action targets to a reality where oil and gas are still very much in demand and their alternatives are not living up to the financial promise.

Shell has a target of cutting its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2016 levels. Yet earlier this year it revised its overall Energy Transition Strategy, saying that it would now aim for a 15-20% reduction in its net carbon intensity target by 2030, compared to 2016, against a previous target of a 20% cut.

The eased emissions target is the result of Shell prioritizing value over volume in power, with a focus on select markets and segments and selling more power to commercial customers, and less to retail customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Picks Up as Weather Warms

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com