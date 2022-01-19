Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Gas Prices Dip As Europe Sees An Influx Of LNG Deliveries

By City A.M - Jan 19, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Gas prices have slumped despite seemingly favorable geopolitical trends such as increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, delays in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and eastward flows on the key Yamal-Europe pipeline for the 30th consecutive day with no further exports to Europe planned from Gazprom in February.

Nevertheless, UK natural gas prices are down nearly five percent, with futures trading for March and April reporting near six percent drops.

Meanwhile, Dutch futures on the TTF benchmark are also down nearly five per cent, with similar drops for futures this spring.

Saxo Bank’s head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen attributed the drop in prices to three developments: fading supply disruptions in Norway, milder weather forecasts reducing demand, and the highest arrivals of LNG since November 2019.

This has bolstered formerly flagging supplies, heightened by problems at the pumps in Russia.

He also pointed to speculation from Asian markets which has caused sentiment to diminish.

Speaking to City A.M., Hansen explained: “A story going around that China is currently well stocked with gas, and as a result has been offering cargoes to the highest bidder, most of which are currently located in Europe. This recent tweet tells a clear story about the current craziness unfolding in the market.”

Oil  and gas and head of Investec Searchlight, Nathan Piper, said: “Gas prices are down due to the arrival of additional LNG supplies but mainly the effect of mild weather conditions.”

This is not the first time LNG supplies have bailed out Europe’s supply crisis following worries of potential blackouts.

While power shortages have been reported in Moldova and Kosovo, larger economies avoided an energy crunch at Christmas after a flotilla of tankers arrived from the US – dropping prices 20 per cent from record levels.

There is also the possibility of demand destruction in the near future, where buyers shift away from the market due to high costs and pivot to different fuel sources, dropping consumption levels and consequently prices.

By CityAM

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com