Shell Starts $3.5-Billion Share Buyback as Q1 Profits Trump Estimates

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.65 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.23 +0.79 +0.95%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.29 +0.71 +0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.967 +0.035 +1.81%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 181 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.593 +0.015 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.42 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 -2.33 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 884 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.98 -2.52 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.37 -2.70 -3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 337 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.80 -2.93 -4.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 81.15 -2.93 -3.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.40 -2.93 -3.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 75.50 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 72.20 -2.93 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.20 -2.93 -3.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 75.25 -2.93 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.20 -2.93 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.60 -2.93 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.16 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.51 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Shell Starts $3.5-Billion Share Buyback as Q1 Profits Trump Estimates

How Gold Became an Essential Component in Nvidia's GPUs

How Gold Became an Essential Component in Nvidia's GPUs

Nvidia's GPU microchips, essential for…

Breakthrough in Magnet Modeling Paves Way for Sustainable Energy Applications

Breakthrough in Magnet Modeling Paves Way for Sustainable Energy Applications

Scientists have developed a new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Starts $3.5-Billion Share Buyback as Q1 Profits Trump Estimates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 02, 2024, 5:52 AM CDT

Helped by higher crude and product trading profits and increased refining margins, Shell (NYSE: SHEL) smashed earnings estimates for the first quarter of the year and announced a new $3.5-billion share buyback as the UK-based supermajor looks to close the stock valuation gap to its U.S. peers.

Shell reported on Thursday adjusted earnings of $7.7 billion for the first quarter, down from $9.6 billion for the same period of 2023. This year’s first-quarter earnings were higher by 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, thanks to higher margins from crude and oil products trading and optimization, and higher refining margins, Shell said.  

The profit smashed the analyst consensus estimate of around $6.5 billion.               

In the upstream segment, Shell’s total oil and gas production was in line with the fourth quarter of 2023 as higher scheduled maintenance was fully offset by improved performance and new oil delivery.

The chemicals and products business boosted earnings due to higher refining margins, driven by higher utilization and global supply disruptions. Petroleum products trading and optimization earnings were significantly higher than in Q4 2023, Shell said.

Adjusted earnings in the integrated gas division fell from Q4, due to lower contributions from trading and optimization, which Shell, the world's top LNG trader, had already flagged last month. Shell said in April that it expects the trading results in its Integrated Gas division to be lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to an exceptionally strong fourth quarter of 2023.

Much lower natural gas prices this year compared to 2023 dragged down profits at some of the largest oil and gas companies.

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as France’s TotalEnergies, all cited lower natural gas prices as a key downward pressure on earnings that couldn’t be fully offset by stable crude oil and liquids realizations and refining margins.  

At Shell, the higher crude and product trading and higher refining margins offset the weakness in natural gas and the firm trumped earnings estimates.

“We continue to deliver on our Capital Markets Day targets, giving us the confidence to commence another $3.5 billion buyback programme for the next three months,” CEO Wael Sawan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last four quarters, total shareholder distributions paid were 41% of cash flow from operations (CFFO), Shell said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Devon Energy Raises Production Guidance After Posting Strong Q1 Earnings

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com