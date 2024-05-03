Oil Prices Set for Another Weekly Loss

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.09 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.84 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.09 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.036 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.610 +0.013 +0.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.17 -1.55 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 181 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.610 +0.013 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -4.26 -4.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.64 -4.24 -4.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 885 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.34 -0.64 -0.75%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.86 -0.57 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.78 -0.59 -0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.17 -1.55 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 338 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 65.75 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 81.10 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 79.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 75.45 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 72.15 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 75.20 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.15 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 72.55 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.25 -2.54 -2.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.23 -2.93 -4.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.23 -2.28 -2.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.48 -2.93 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 -2.75 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 9 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Pioneer Reports Q1 Profit Decline Ahead of Exxon Takeover

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil Prices Climb as Bullish Catalysts Build

Oil prices are set to…

The Renewable Revolution Hinges on Recycled Metals

The Renewable Revolution Hinges on Recycled Metals

E-waste contains a significant amount…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Set for Another Weekly Loss

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2024, 1:17 AM CDT

Crude oil prices inched up earlier today but remained on course for yet another weekly loss after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled once again it had no immediate plans to start cutting rates.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly oil inventory report also helped depress prices as it estimated a considerable build in inventories, implying weaker demand—just like the Fed’s policy on interest rates.

With rates at the highest in over two decades, concern about U.S. oil demand is quite legitimate. Add to this there has been virtually no oil supply disruption in the Middle East from the Israel-Hamas war, and you get quite a limited upward potential for oil prices.

This potential is currently being realized, with Brent crude slipping below $84 per barrel this week, from close to $90 less than a month ago. West Texas Intermediate declined from over $85 in early April to below $80 per barrel this week.

Whether prices would continue to decline is uncertain, however. Besides all the bearish news, this week also produced a Reuters report citing unnamed OPEC officials who said that the cartel and its partners in OPEC+ could extend their production cuts beyond the first half of the year.

The report recalls that the total withheld oil production in OPEC+ amounts to 5.86 million barrels daily, of which the 2.2 million bpd referred to as the voluntary production cuts, are only part. The other part, 3.66 million bpd, will remain in effect until the end of 2024.

"We think there's a good chance that OPEC+ will extend beyond June - but we aren't yet putting a firm view because we don't think they've actually got into the real period of discussion and decision-making," Energy Aspects analyst Richard Bronze told Reuters earlier this week.

Indeed, an extension would make the most sense in the current price environment when any news of additional supply would crash prices, especially as the geopolitical premium fizzles out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The geopolitical premium is being quickly priced out as Israel appears more willing to accept a hostage deal,” Robert Rennie, head of commodity and carbon strategy at Westpac Banking Corp, told Bloomberg. “It’s hard to see a major push above the $90-$95 region for Brent, and the break below $85 suggests a major top is now in place.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Oil Imports Dropped in April

Next Post

Pioneer Reports Q1 Profit Decline Ahead of Exxon Takeover

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com