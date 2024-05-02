Former Pioneer CEO Faces Antitrust Probe

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.61 +0.61 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.10 +0.66 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.19 +0.61 +0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.960 +0.028 +1.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 180 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 +0.007 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.42 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 -2.33 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 884 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.98 -2.52 -2.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.43 -2.61 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.37 -2.70 -3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 337 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 65.80 -2.93 -4.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 25 mins 81.15 -2.93 -3.48%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 25 mins 79.40 -2.93 -3.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 75.50 -2.93 -3.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 72.20 -2.93 -3.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 72.20 -2.93 -3.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 75.25 -2.93 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 82.20 -2.93 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 72.60 -2.93 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.16 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.51 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 51 mins They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Former Pioneer CEO Faces Antitrust Probe

The Future of Plastics Will Determine the Future of Oil Demand

The Future of Plastics Will Determine the Future of Oil Demand

Plastics will come to account…

OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

OPEC Chief Challenges Reports Predicting Demise of Oil Demand

OPEC has repeatedly argued that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Former Pioneer CEO Faces Antitrust Probe

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2024, 1:29 AM CDT

The former chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources, Scott Sheffield, is facing allegations of collusion by the Federal Trade Commission, for an attempt to co-ordinate production cuts to lift oil prices, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing unnamed sources.

These say that Sheffield contacted other shale oil producers as well as companies from OPEC to try and coordinate a production policy that would have raised oil prices, thus benefiting Pioneer. The WSJ report mentioned “hundreds of messages to representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries about market dynamics, including pricing and production levels.”

The allegations could be made official by the end of the week, the sources said. In the meantime, Sheffield has been banned from joining the board of Exxon after it completes the acquisition of Pioneer as a condition for the Federal Trade Commission to approve the $60-billion deal.

The news of Exxon’s plan to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources broke last October, with the company offering an all-stock tie-up worth some $58 billion. At the time, Exxon said that the proposed transaction “transforms ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio, more than doubling the company’s Permian footprint and creating an industry-leading, high-quality, high-return undeveloped U.S. unconventional inventory position.”

The Federal Trade Commission, however, has kept a close eye on that deal along with a few others as the oil sector consolidated, after nearly 50 Democratic Senators and Representatives urged the agency to investigate the recent mergers in America’s oil and gas sector amid concerns that they would harm competition and hurt consumers.

Some legal professionals dismissed the scrutiny, saying that the oil industry has already argued successfully that a local merger, even between such large players as Exxon and Pioneer or Chevron and Hess Corp., would not represent a cause for antitrust concern because of the global nature and size of the oil market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tanker Traffic Resumes at Beleaguered Freeport LNG Terminal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe Still Addicted To Russian LNG

 Alt text

Oil Ticks Lower on EIA Inventory Report

 Alt text

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

 Alt text

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com