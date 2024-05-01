Oil Prices Plummet 3% on US Inventory Build, Inflation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.14 -2.79 -3.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.61 -2.72 -3.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.11 -2.31 -2.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.951 -0.040 -2.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 -0.100 -3.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 180 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 -0.100 -3.73%

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.42 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.88 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.24 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 883 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.50 -0.90 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.04 -0.81 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.07 -0.57 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.72 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 337 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 68.73 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.08 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.33 -0.70 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.43 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 75.13 -0.70 -0.92%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 75.13 -0.70 -0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 78.18 -0.70 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 85.13 -0.70 -0.82%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 75.53 -0.70 -0.92%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.79 -0.77 -0.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.16 -0.70 -0.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.83 -1.16 -1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.51 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.41 -0.70 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.60 -1.22 -1.37%

Oil Prices Plummet 3% on US Inventory Build, Inflation

By Charles Kennedy - May 01, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

U.S. crude oil prices continued to plummet on Wednesday, falling over 3% and Brent crude right behind it, shedding over 2.8% on a surprise U.S. inventory build and uncertainty about interest rate cuts and the future of oil demand growth. 

On Wednesday at 11:56 a.m. ET, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $79.44, down 3.04%, losing $2.49 per barrel on the day. Brent crude was trading at $83.90 per barrel, down 2.81% for a loss of $2.43 on the day. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released U.S. inventory data, showing a surprise build in crude stockpiles of 7.3 million barrels for the week to April 26, compared with a substantial draw of 6.4 million barrels for the previous week that pushed prices temporarily higher last week.

This week’s crude inventory report from the EIA shows inventory levels at the highest since last June. 

On Tuesday, new U.S. economic data suggested that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady, with hoped-for rate cuts looking further away now. 

Also weighing on oil prices was the re-emergence of the on-again-off-again prospect of a ceasefire in the Middle East. 

"The crude market is weighed down by continued hopes for a ceasefire," Reuters cited Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank as saying on Wednesday. "In addition, stubborn U.S. inflation has further reduced rate cut expectations."

Likewise, ANZ Banking Group Ltd analysts told Bloomberg in a note on Wednesday that inflation continues to increase concerns about oil demand ahead of the summer driving season in the U.S., while “the potential for a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas has eased concerns of an escalation of the conflict and any possible disruptions to supply.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

