China Is Buying Up Canadian Crude Again

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 33.62 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 35.75 +1.10 +3.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 33.54 +1.38 +4.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.55 -0.25 -0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 26.55 -0.18 -0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.770 -0.001 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 33.39 +0.13 +0.39%
Graph down Murban 2 days 33.32 -0.33 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 29.68 +6.38 +27.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 36.34 -0.08 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 32.97 -1.14 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 32.95 -1.00 -2.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 33.69 -1.00 -2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 28.43 +0.22 +0.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 35 mins 22.84 +0.20 +0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 28.46 +0.31 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 30.96 +0.31 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 32.36 +0.31 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 27.46 +0.31 +1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 31.96 +0.31 +0.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 26.96 +0.31 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 33.80 -0.78 -2.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.00 +1.00 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 32.34 +2.57 +8.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 27.44 +0.99 +3.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 31.39 +0.99 +3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.25 +1.00 +3.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 22.75 +0.75 +3.41%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 36.08 +0.68 +1.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 19 mins So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 2 hours "Fracked gas contains high amounts of methane."
  • 11 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 3 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 4 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours Meet W.H.O.'s Goodwill Ambassador: Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • 5 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 5 hours Lexus Battery Million Kilometer Warranty
  • 13 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 3 hours Gazprom fails to exempt Nord Stream-2 from EU market rules
  • 4 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

National Oil Companies Slash Exploration Budgets As Low Price Bites

Is Russia Finally Complying With OPEC+ Cuts?

Is Russia Finally Complying With OPEC+ Cuts?

It looks like Russia is…

Shale Restart Threatens WTI Rally

Shale Restart Threatens WTI Rally

The rally in WTI crude…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Is Buying Up Canadian Crude Again

By Irina Slav - May 20, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

At least three tankers loaded with Canadian crude have headed to China since the start of the year, Bloomberg reports, citing shipping data. This is the latest sign of how the oil crisis is changing demand patterns.

The usual buyers of Canadian crude are U.S. refineries, but demand has been depressed in the United States. In China, however, it appears to be improving, benefiting the long-suffering Canadian oil industry. Oil sands producers had to shut in about 1 million bpd in oil production amid the latest price crisis, and the survival of some is questionable.

The federal government has had to step in with financial support, linking it, however, with climate change commitments. Even with these, the industry and the Alberta government welcomed the aid, which will be made available both for small and large oil companies.

“We know that the [financial] need could be great. We’ve seen some recovery in energy prices, that’s very welcome, but these prices that we’re seeing today are by no means close to profitable for the industry,” Alberta finance minister Travis Troews said, as quoted by Global News.

Canadian oil firms have been reducing spending and output at many heavy oil projects in Alberta, due to the unsustainably low oil prices and the demand crash in the COVID-19 pandemic. The cuts have worked: earlier this month, the local benchmark, Western Canadian Select, narrowed its discount to West Texas Intermediate to less than $4 a barrel, the smallest gap in 12 years. News about increased storage—by no less than 2 million barrels—also contributed to WCS’s improved performance relative to WTI.

Meanwhile, refineries in China are raising run rates as the country comes out of lockdown, and imports are on the rise once again. This seems to indicate a return to the growing demand for fuels, although there is worry overproduction could damage refiners’ bottom lines.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Next Post

IEA: The Renewable Energy Boom Will Restart In 2021

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com