Canadian Oil Sees Its Smallest Discount To WTI In 12 Years

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.51 -0.05 -0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.02 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.058 -2.72%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 28.31 +4.32 +18.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Urals 6 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.17 +5.67 +45.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.058 -2.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 26.35 +1.46 +5.87%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 26.51 +1.13 +4.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 19.42 +4.29 +28.35%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 28.41 +2.51 +9.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 24.17 +4.25 +21.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 25.35 +4.27 +20.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 18.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 19.28 +3.00 +18.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 21.78 +3.00 +15.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 23.18 +3.00 +14.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 18.28 +3.00 +19.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 14.75 +4.00 +37.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 18.51 +4.17 +29.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.97 +0.61 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 25 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 8 hours The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 4 hours California contract with China = $1 billion
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 8 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 day Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rally Despite Another Inventory Build

Goldman Sachs Predicts $51 Oil In 2021

Goldman Sachs Predicts $51 Oil In 2021

Goldman Sachs raised its estimate…

5 Biotech Stocks To Follow In 2020

5 Biotech Stocks To Follow In 2020

The COVID-19 stock selloff has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canadian Oil Sees Its Smallest Discount To WTI In 12 Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT Pipeline

Due to ongoing production cuts from Canadian oil producers and to increased storage capacity, the price of Canada’s heavy oil soared early this week to its smallest discount to the U.S. WTI Crude futures in at least 12 years, data from NE2 Group and Bloomberg showed.  

The price of the June contract of Western Canadian Select (WCS), the benchmark price of oil from Canada’s oil sands delivered at Hardisty, Alberta, was just US$3.80 per barrel lower than the price of the WTI Crude June contract early on Tuesday, according to NE2 Group.

This discount of Canadian heavy oil to WTI Crude was the smallest gap in prices since at least 2008, according to Bloomberg data dating back to 2008.

The two key reasons for stronger WCS prices this week are the ongoing production cuts by many Canadian oil producers and an announcement by pipeline operator Enbridge that it was offering a portion of a pipeline for storage.  

Canadian oil firms have been reducing spending and output at many heavy oil projects in Alberta, due to the unsustainably low oil prices and the demand crash in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: The Texas Oil Production Cut Plan Is Dead

Husky Energy has cut its budget and production, Cenovus Energy slashed its 2020 capital spending by around 32 percent, Suncor cut capital guidance, and so did Canadian Natural Resources. Athabasca Oil Corporation also cut its capex and proactively curtailed heavy oil production at Hangingstone. ConocoPhillips is reducing production at Surmont.

Analysts expect that the companies will announce curtailments in production to the tune of around 1 million bpd in the coming months.

In another bullish development for Canadian oil prices, Enbridge said on Monday that it was offering 900,000 barrels of oil, for an eight-month term, to be stored in a portion of the Line 3 pipeline between Regina, Saskatchewan, and Cromer, Manitoba. The portion of the pipeline would serve as temporary, regulated storage before the pipeline is decommissioned next year, Enbridge said, noting that “This temporary storage, along with the further maintenance optimizations to our storage tank program, will create more than two million barrels of additional storage capacity for 2020.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Energy CO2 Emissions Drop In 2019, Offsetting 2018 Rise 

Next Post

Oil Prices Rally Despite Another Inventory Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com