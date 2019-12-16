Brace For A Slowdown In These Key Shale Basins

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.15 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 2 hours 65.34 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 +0.019 +0.81%
Mars US 46 mins 61.21 +1.34 +2.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.76 +0.95 +1.44%
Urals 19 hours 57.85 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.11 +0.68 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.11 +0.68 +1.07%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.94 +0.66 +1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 +0.019 +0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.62 +0.39 +0.60%
Murban 19 hours 68.07 +0.58 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.82 +1.06 +1.87%
Basra Light 19 hours 70.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.32 +0.11 +0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Girassol 19 hours 67.79 +0.59 +0.88%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.76 +0.95 +1.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 40.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.07 +0.39 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 118 days 54.07 +0.89 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 60.47 +0.89 +1.49%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.47 +0.89 +1.73%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.07 +0.89 +1.81%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.07 +0.89 +1.81%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.57 +0.39 +0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.07 +0.89 +1.58%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.07 -0.11 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.11 +0.68 +1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 19 hours 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 95 days 66.55 +0.48 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.16 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.11 +0.14 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.11 +0.14 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.41 +0.42 +0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 5 hours americavchina.com
  • 4 hours WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 49 mins Emissions Soar as Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records
  • 30 mins U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer Explains “Phase One” of U.S-China Trade Deal
  • 10 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 2 days POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 1 day Tories on course to win majority
  • 22 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 3 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt

Breaking News:

Brace For A Slowdown In These Key Shale Basins

The Best And Worst Oil Predictions Of 2019

The Best And Worst Oil Predictions Of 2019

Many analysts and bankers have…

IEA Pours Cold Water Over OPEC+ Optimism

IEA Pours Cold Water Over OPEC+ Optimism

While OPEC has dominated headlines…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Brace For A Slowdown In These Key Shale Basins

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 16, 2019, 6:30 PM CST Shale Permian

U.S. oil production in some of the most prolific shale basins is set to slow next month, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Monday. 

Oil production in the Permian basin - the most prolific of the shale plays, is set to increase from 4.694 million bpd this month to 4.742 million bpd next month - a 48,000 bpd increase. It represents the smallest increase since July.  

The Bakken - the second largest shale basin will see oil production increase from 1.523 million bpd to 1.526 million bpd next month - an increase of just 3,000 bpd. Production in the Eagle Ford, the region with the third most production, is set to decrease in January, falling from 1.366 bpd in December to 1.357 bpd in January. 

Overall, though, according to EIA data, production from the seven highest-producing shale plays - the Anadarko, Appalachia, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Permian - is expected to increase 30,000 bpd next month. This is a significant increase from the last Drilling Productivity Report, which showed a 10,000 bpd increase from November to December and a 18,000 bpd increase from October to November. 

In the meantime, signs of a slowdown have already been taking their toll on local economies in America’s key shale venues. Hotels are looking emptier, employers are getting pickier and workers are enjoying less overtime, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. All that, despite the fact that earlier this year, demand for fracking-related parts and equipment in the Midland area was so high that suppliers thought they were on the fast-track to big riches. Things change quickly. 

Earlier this month, Rystad Energy predicted that US shale will continue to grow, even if oil prices continue to fall. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ontario’s EV Sales Plunge After Incentives Were Scrapped

Next Post

Ontario’s EV Sales Plunge After Incentives Were Scrapped

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

 Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

 Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com