The Worrying Truth About Russia’s Oil Industry

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.15 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 2 hours 65.34 +0.12 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 +0.019 +0.81%
Mars US 46 mins 61.21 +1.34 +2.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.76 +0.95 +1.44%
Urals 19 hours 57.85 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.11 +0.68 +1.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.11 +0.68 +1.07%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.94 +0.66 +1.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.360 +0.019 +0.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.62 +0.39 +0.60%
Murban 19 hours 68.07 +0.58 +0.86%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.82 +1.06 +1.87%
Basra Light 19 hours 70.09 +0.08 +0.11%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.32 +0.11 +0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Bonny Light 19 hours 66.97 +0.90 +1.36%
Girassol 19 hours 67.79 +0.59 +0.88%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.76 +0.95 +1.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 40.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.07 +0.39 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 118 days 54.07 +0.89 +1.67%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 60.47 +0.89 +1.49%
Sweet Crude 3 days 52.47 +0.89 +1.73%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.07 +0.89 +1.81%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.07 +0.89 +1.81%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.57 +0.39 +0.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.07 +0.89 +1.58%
Central Alberta 3 days 50.07 -0.11 -0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.11 +0.68 +1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 19 hours 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 95 days 66.55 +0.48 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.16 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.11 +0.14 +0.24%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.11 +0.14 +0.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.75 +0.25 +0.44%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.41 +0.42 +0.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 hours DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 5 hours americavchina.com
  • 4 hours WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 49 mins Emissions Soar as Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records
  • 30 mins U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer Explains “Phase One” of U.S-China Trade Deal
  • 10 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 2 days POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 1 day Tories on course to win majority
  • 22 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 3 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt

Breaking News:

Brace For A Slowdown In These Key Shale Basins

Alt Text

The Oil Bulls Are Back Despite Bearish Fundamentals

The announcement of a “phase…

Alt Text

How Much Oil Does The $1.5 Trillion Fashion Industry Use?

By 2050, if nothing is…

Alt Text

It’s Time To Get Back Into Natural Gas

Natural gas prices plunged last…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Worrying Truth About Russia’s Oil Industry

By Vanand Meliksetian - Dec 16, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Russia

The widespread adaptation of the combustion engine at the start of the 20th century propelled oil into becoming the world’s most important commodity. Resource-rich countries such as Russia were the beneficiaries of the new global energy order. Its predecessors, the Soviet Union and Imperial Russia, were already among the first and most important producers of oil in the late 19th and early 20th century. The country’s oil sector, however, is facing challenges to maintain its current level of production.

Although Russia ranks 8th in terms of proven oil reserves, it is the second-largest producer with 11.2 million barrels per day (mb/d). Only the U.S. produces more with on average 12 mb/d in 2019. While Russia’s proven reserves are almost 70 percent less than Saudi Arabia’s, it is on par when it comes to production. However, a majority of the country’s oil originates from brownfields in Western Siberia that have been in operation for decades. Therefore, Russian energy companies are applying new technologies to reduce decline rates.

Although Moscow has set its eyes on the Arctic to open new frontiers, the majority of its activities are still in Western Siberia. Therefore, the declining output is a major threat to the sustainability of the country's oil production. Several state-owned energy companies have achieved significantly lower decline rates by applying techniques such as the lengthening of wellbores, side-tracking to restore wellbore integrity and the use of hydraulic fracturing. Related: Oil Jumps As U.S. Offers To Cut Tariffs By 50%

Companies such as Yuganskneftegaz and Purneftegaz (both Rosneft subsidiaries) and Surgutneftegas have reduced the decline rates to about 2 percent compared to 5-6 percent on average across the country and 10-15 percent in Western Siberia.

Russia Oil Despite the difficulties Russia’s oil sector is facing in the long term, the country is expected to slightly increase its production capacity in the short term. When taking into account the commissioning of new fields and slower rates of depletion, the country could be producing 11.35 mb/d by the end of 2020. The extension of the OPEC+ agreement, however, could have a negative impact.
Looming threats

In the long run, much depends on the price of oil. Moscow hasn’t made a secret of its ambition to increase production in the Arctic. The harsh climate and lack of infrastructure are impediments to new energy projects in the region. It also increases the costs for investors. Therefore, high oil prices are a necessity to ensure profitability. 

Furthermore, Moscow still faces sanctions from Western countries due to its meddling in Ukraine. This has reduced the availability of technological know-how which previously was provided by Western energy firms such as Shell, Exxon, and Total. Although Russian energy companies can drill independently in certain areas, they have not been able to replicate advanced drilling technologies for hard-to-reach oil deposits. Therefore, much will depend on whether these companies can develop the necessary know-how in the coming years or access Western technology due to the lifting of sanctions.

Related: Permian Drillers Are Struggling To Keep Output Flat

Lastly, Moscow is expanding tax incentives to improve the financial conditions for companies to boost their activities. According to the Russian Energy Ministry, in 2018 half of the country’s oil was produced under tax exemptions. Although it has proven to be necessary for some areas, Moscow is acting reservedly to implement similar measures in other regions because it reduces the state’s revenues.

The strategic calculation

Maintaining its position as one of the world's biggest oil producers serves Moscow’s two goals. Primarily, the export of oil and gas boosts the state’s coffers. Approximately, 40 percent of Russia’s state budget is provided by the oil and gas sector. Also, the country’s strategic importance is strengthened and ‘a seat at the table’ is ensured by maintaining the position as one of the world's largest energy producers. The OPEC+ agreement was made possible by the good relations between Riyadh and Moscow that is reflected in other areas of interests such as Syria and arms deals.  

Fortunately for Russia, it possesses the world's largest proven natural gas reserves which are seen as an important bridging fuel during the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. The country is already the world’s biggest exporter of natural gas with plans to significantly increase LNG production. Despite the headwinds, Moscow will remain an integral and important part of the global energy value chain in the foreseeable future.   

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The 5 Biggest Threats To Oil & Gas In 2020

Next Post

The Worst Performing Oil Stocks Of 2019
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC+ Deal Was The First Step To $100 Oil

The OPEC+ Deal Was The First Step To $100 Oil
Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry

Chevron’s $11 Billion Write Down Is A Warning For The Oil Industry

 OPEC Deal Could Send Oil To $70

OPEC Deal Could Send Oil To $70

 Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com