China And India Buy Russian Crude Above The Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.45 -0.38 -0.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.35 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.00 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.296 +0.021 +0.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.742 -0.032 -1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.49 -1.55 -1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.13 -1.79 -2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.742 -0.032 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.99 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.65 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.46 -2.24 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 504 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.10 -1.62 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.49 -1.55 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.49 -1.55 -1.80%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.07 -1.37 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.08 -1.21 -1.80%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.58 -1.60 -2.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.98 -1.60 -1.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.23 -1.60 -1.93%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.38 -1.60 -2.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.08 -1.60 -2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.08 -1.60 -2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.38 -1.60 -2.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.33 -1.60 -1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.68 -1.60 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 48 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 13 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 13 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

China And India Buy Russian Crude Above The Price Cap

Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?

Has Germany’s Era Of Nuclear Energy Come To An End?

Germany’s decision to end nuclear…

Texas To Incentivize Gas-Fired Peaking Units

Texas To Incentivize Gas-Fired Peaking Units

Texas lawmakers plan s to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China And India Buy Russian Crude Above The Price Cap

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 18, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

China and India, the main customers of Russia's crude oil in recent months, have snapped up in April Russian cargoes at prices above the $60 per barrel price cap set by the G7, Reuters reports, citing traders and its own calculations.

Russia's flagship crude grade Urals is now trading above the $60 price cap and has headed mostly to India and China so far this month, per data from Refinitiv Eikon cited by Reuters.

India is estimated to account for over 70% of the Urals shipments in April, and China is receiving 20% of those shipments so far this month, according to Reuters estimates.

China and India haven't joined the so-called Price Cap Coalition of mostly Western nations that imposed a price cap on Russia's crude oil if the cargoes are using Western insurance, shipping, and financing.

Since the OPEC+ announcement of additional cuts through the end of the year, the price of Urals has moved higher, threatening the price cap imposed in a bid to hurt Russia's oil revenues.

Russia was the single largest crude oil supplier to China in January and February, overtaking Saudi Arabia, which was the number-one supplier of oil to China last year, according to Chinese customs data. As China accelerated the buying of cheap Russian crude oil at discounts to international benchmarks, Chinese imports of crude from Russia jumped by 23.8% year over year to 1.94 million barrels per day (bpd) in January and February 2023.

India, for its part, is also boosting imports of Russian oil to record levels. In February, Russia remained India's top oil supplier for a fifth consecutive month.

More recently, Russian weekly crude oil exports by sea returned to above 3 million bpd in the week to April 14, bouncing back from an eight-week low in the previous week, data from vessel-tracking services compiled by Bloomberg showed earlier this week. Most of those exports are going to China and India.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Number Of EV Charging Points In Germany Surged By 35% Last Year

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com