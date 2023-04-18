Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

The Number Of EV Charging Points In Germany Surged By 35% Last Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 18, 2023, 8:01 AM CDT

Germany saw a record year for EV registrations and EV charging points installations in 2022, with the number of charging points surging by 35% last year, the German energy industry association BDEW said on Tuesday.

The jump in EV charging points installations has now exceeded the rate at which charging infrastructure needs to expand to accommodate the planned rollout of electric vehicles.

The number of installed ultra-fast charging points with a charging capacity of over 150 kW soared by 80% last year, from 3,851 in 2021 to 7,037 charging points in 2022, the BDEW association said.

The total charging power capacity of all EV charge points in Germany also jumped, from 1.74 gigawatts (GW) in 2021 to 2.47 GW as at January 1, 2023, according to BDEW’s electric mobility report published today.

Germany now has 20% more charging capacity installed than required to keep pace with the rise in EV registrations, the energy industry association said.  

The number of battery electric vehicles (BEV) exceeded 1 million as of January 1, 2023, while plug-ins numbered 864,712.

In December 2022 alone, BEV passenger cars accounted for 33.2% of all new passenger vehicle registrations in Germany, a new record, according to data from the German Institute for Economic Research, DIW.

Germany has set a target to have 15 million EVs on the roads in 2030, but the government said last year that the 15 million vehicles target would include hybrids, too, backtracking on the initial pledge for 15 million pure EVs by 2030.

The current pace of EV sales in Germany, however, will not be enough for Europe’s biggest economy to reach its goal in 2030, German outlet Spiegel reported last month, quoting transport transition think tank Agora Verkehrswende.

The government has a lot of catching up to do as sales have been far below the required targets, said Christian Hochfeld, Managing Director of Agora Verkehrswende.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

